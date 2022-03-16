ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton Hilariously Demonstrates All the Ways He’s a Country Boy

By Madison Miller
 2 days ago

In case you didn’t know, Blake Shelton is a country boy through and through. In case the countless country music tunes , the hats, and the southern drawl weren’t enough proof, Shelton just shared an absolute relic of an Instagram post.

“Some things about being a country boy just make sense! -Team BS #ComeBackAsACountryBoy,” wrote Shelton on the post.

The post in question starts with him sitting in a chair outside, gazing longingly out of frame. He’s got some cowboy boots strapped on, a dog at his feet, and a black cowboy hat on his head. The video states, “Things about being a country boy that just make sense.”

Of course, being a country boy is defined by your ability to crawl out of a giant bonfire while on fire. Since he’s Blake Shelton and a country boy, he’s able to do this obviously. It’s like he’s being reborn.

He’s also got a way with grueling outdoor labor, seeing as he can make a tree tumble to the ground with just a forceful shove. If you’ve ever listened to a country song, you know there’s one common love amongst all artists — cracking open a cold one. Last but not least, I guess you’re not country unless you’ve got a massive stash of hats in your life.

Not only did he prove he’s a country boy, but Blake Shelton proved to fans that his humor really is irreplaceable. One person commented, “This is why I love you so much” on the post.

Many people are also bringing up his wife, infamous pop singer Gwen Stefani, in the comments as well. It’s partially because she’s Italian and he’s playing the tune from Louis Prime called “Che La Luna (feat. Sam Butera & The Witnesses).”

Blake Shelton Dedicated Stepdad

Blake Shelton obviously identifies as a country boy.

In addition, the “Austin” singer also loves getting to be both a husband and a stepdad. He recently married Gwen Stefani, which means a stepdad to her kids now. She is the mother to Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma.

During a recent appearance at Country Radio Seminar, Shelton gushed about getting to be in these boys’ lives.

“I think Gwen thought when we first started seeing each other that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that. My dad when he married my mom — my mom [already] had a baby, my brother, Richie. He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1-year-old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad,” Shelton said, according to ABC News.

For Shelton, this was all an added bonus to marrying Stefani and their seven-year relationship.

“You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. Every day, I fall in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen,” he also said.

The post Blake Shelton Hilariously Demonstrates All the Ways He’s a Country Boy appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

