Wallace and Gromit Statue

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassersby in Preston Market are invited to sit with these two claymation legends. Sporting the iconic “techno trousers” featured in the duo’s...

Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
TV SERIES
Hypebae

'Avatar 2' Release Date Confirmed by 20th Century Studios

Avatar‘s long-awaited sequel, Avatar 2, has been in the making since 2017. Now, after much anticipation, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell has confirmed that Avatar 2 will move forward with the scheduled premiere date. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if the film will “stick to its 2022...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #12

Mystery Inc. gets a call from the most haunted hotel in the world. Birds are attacking! Plants are attacking! Creatures, monsters, and ghouls are attacking! Can they hold steady against so many different foes till the Bat-Family can make the trip all the way from Gotham?. The Batman & Scooby-Doo...
COMICS
Person
Nick Park
theplaylist.net

‘Lightyear’: Disney Restores Same-Sex Kiss In Wake Of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Controversy

Pixar is finally making its return to the big screen after the last three original animated films — “Soul,” “Luca,” and the Toronto-set “Turning Red” — were dumped on Disney+ instead of at least landing hybrid releases like Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” and “Raya & The Last Dragon.” This summer will see “Toy Story” action figure Buzz Lightyear get his own solo spinoff, except with “Lightyear,” we’re seeing the character, not the toy. And it looks like after some heat Disney recently received for the bungling of their “Don’t Say Gay” messaging, they’ll be putting back a scene that directly links the pic to the LGBTQ+ community.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Overlord Trailer Reveals Release Window

Overlord's fourth season is set to adapt the story of the Holy Kingdom Arc, with Ainz Ooal Gown returning to the driver's seat of this off-the-wall Isekai series. With the anime adaptation produced by Madhouse seeing a regular video game player teleported into the body of a larger-than-life skeleton sorcerer, the series has released a new trailer that not only shares new footage with fans, but also gives viewers a release window for the next chapter in the series created by Kugane Maruyama.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Reveals New Cast Additions for Garp, Buggy, and More

Netflix might not have found success with last year's live-action adaptation of the classic anime series, Cowboy Bebop, but that isn't stopping the streaming service from continuing to dive headfirst into the world of the Grand Line in One Piece. With the live-action series already revealing who would be playing the Straw Hat Pirates in its first season, it seems that a gaggle of new heroes and villains have been announced for the television show that help to round out this adaptation of the East Blue Saga.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Producer Reveals Story Behind Furby Cameo

Though a film filled with notable and hilarious gags, one of the best moments in Netflix and Sony Picture Animation's The Mitchells vs. the Machines is when a giant Furby comes to life. As you might imagine, given the title's implication, the movie deals with a family that is fighting electronics and robots across our great nation but the sequence with the Furbys (and other household appliances) is one of its best. Taking part in a behind-the-scenes tweet-along for the film, producer Christopher Miller revealed the lengths they went to to get the Furby in the movie, spoiler: a lot of letters.
MOVIES
#Movies#Preston Market#Aardman Animation
Polygon

15 great superhero movies that aren’t Marvel or DC but are worth a watch

With The Batman dominating box offices around the country and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s pull over cultural conversations for the last decade, there’s no shortage of superhero movies for you to watch in theaters or at home. But what if someone wanted something, you know, a little different?
MOVIES
Collider

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Gets New Game-Inspired Poster for Dolby Cinema

The 2022 movie season is in full swing now, and one of the most highly anticipated films coming out next month is Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The Paramount sequel based on the classic Sega game franchise of the same name has had a great marketing campaign so far. Now another new poster has dropped for the film courtesy of Dolby Cinema. It is another piece of art that will make Sonic fans happy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Poster Released

The upcoming sequel film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has released yet another poster. This time around, it is an exclusive Dolby poster for the movie that features Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, and Knuckles as the former look to evade Dr. Robotnik's missiles while zooming across a crowded city skyline. The new Dolby poster is just the latest one with character posters for the movie having been released earlier this week. There's not much time left for Paramount Pictures to release further posters, however, as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 speeds into theaters on April 8th.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Avatar Studios Adds Voltron and Star Trek Veteran

Avatar: The Last Airbender's Avatar Studios has made a very important new staff addition by bringing on a veteran from Voltron: Legendary Defender and Star Trek: Prodigy! The fan favorite animated franchise has been enjoying a renaissance over the last few years as following its streaming releases with Netflix and Paramount+, fans were able to either re-experience the series or finally catch it for the first time. It was then announced that the franchise would be continuing with a whole new universe of projects under the umbrella of the brand new Avatar Studios with original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko playing a major role.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Shares New Season One Character Designs

Spy x Family's manga first hit the scene in 2019, wasting little time in jumping into the anime scene with next month seeing the premiere of its anime adaptation that will tell the tale of Twilight and his "family" in a brand new way. Set to arrive on April 9th, the series has shared a number of new character designs along with the voice actors portraying them that will be joining the series, getting fans hyped for the arrival of this unique story.
COMICS
Polygon

Netflix’s trippy anime hybrid Adam by Eve projects an artist’s dreams into reality

“Have you ever fallen asleep in class and woken up with a jolt?”. That’s more or less the most precise way to articulate the vibe Japanese singer and composer Eve (stylized as “E ve”) gives off in his work. For most of a decade, his animated music videos have been chasing that ephemeral feeling of a dream that feels too fantastical for reality, yet solid enough to be a memory. In his songs — featured in anime like the Jujutsu Kaisen series and the movie Josee, the Tiger and the Fish — everyone shares that uncanny feeling, where the line between dream and repressed anxieties gets blurry, represented through the clash and hybridization of music and different kinds of animation. Eve’s new audiovisual work Adam by Eve: A Live In Animation, now streaming on Netflix, is a multimedia experiment that sifts through all his work to this point. Though it’s packed with remixes of and callbacks to Eve’s history, it’s a dazzling, surprisingly accessible summation of his visual and sonic styles.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Netflix's Resident Evil Release Date Revealed in New Teaser Art

Netflix has released new teaser art for its upcoming Resident Evil live-action TV series, based on Capcom's popular Resident Evil video games. In a news release, Netflix said that the show will have "the best of Resident Evil DNA", and that it will feature badass heroines, new and familiar creatures, a battle for survival in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, and a mystery to be solved.
COMICS
Creative Bloq

The best graphic novels in 2022

The best graphic novels aren’t just the ones that star superheroes. While costumed adventurers like Batman, Spider-Man and Captain America might get all the attention, there’s a whole universe of comics and graphic novels out there that explore a multitude of different art styles, genres and approaches. We've...
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

All the Alien movies are now on Disney Plus

When it comes to alien movies, they don’t get much better than… well, the Alien movies. The hugely popular series of sci-fi movies, which began in 1979 with Ridley Scott’s Alien, continues to live and breathe today with further sequels, prequels, and spin-offs still being pumped out. And now, thanks to the merger of Disney and Fox, you can watch every movie from the franchise, on streaming service Disney Plus.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home gag reel: Watch some hilarious bloopers here

The Spider-Man: No Way Home digital release is finally here. That means you can rewatch the latest MCU blockbuster at home, or watch it for the first time. It also means the usual extra content that comes with digital and Blu-ray releases will make its way online. Thankfully, that includes the No Way Home gag reels that Spider-Man fans have been waiting to see.
MOVIES
Collider

Adult Swim Celebrates 25 Years of Toonami with Brand-New Programming

The iconic Adult Swim programming block Toonami celebrates its 25th anniversary today. For this milestone occasion, Adult Swim has announced that brand-new programming and special events will be coming to the block. These new programs include two new seasons of FLCL as well as greenlighting the original series, Housing Complex C.
COMICS
Polygon

No, that isn’t a Thundercats reference in Turning Red (but it sure feels like one)

If you’re anything like me and you grew up during an era when there was a Thundercats series on TV, you may have perked up during the new Pixar movie Turning Red at the point where one character picks up a sword with a very familiar-looking design, centering on a big red circular stone on the crossguard. Later in the film, when the same character raises the sword over his head and that gem emits a vivid red beam of light, the moment feels even more familiar. The sword looks a lot like the Thundercats’ signature weapon, the Sword of Omens, and the action in that sequence feels a lot like the sequence that ended virtually every episode of the original 1980s incarnation of the show, with series protagonist Lion-O activating the sword and emitting a giant red blast of light to summon his allies or break them free of magical influences and physical restraints.
COMICS

