DxO PureRaw 2 Feels Like Cheating (In The Best Ways)

Offering the A15 Bionic chip, the New iPhone SE 2022 smartphone makes everything you do easier. Up to 1.8 times faster than the iPhone 8, its 6-core CPU works together with a 4-core GPU. It not only tackles tasks but also helps you win your favorite games. With the 16-core Neural Engine, it supports machine-learning tasks and has an iconic glass and aluminum design in 3 colors. Its 4.7-inch retina display stays protected thanks to tough glass on both the front and back. Additionally, it has IP67 water and dust resistance to last through everything you do. Its Home Button with Touch ID gives you security and privacy, and the New iPhone SE 2022 has a great battery life. With a 12 MP camera, it lets you enjoy powerful computational photography. Finally, it boasts 5G connectivity for lower latency, fast downloads, quick uploads, high-quality HD FaceTime calls, and more.

