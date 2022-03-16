Kick Out the Alt Jams: Sonic Youth Go Instrumental on Rarities Comp

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Rosalía, “Motomami” (Columbia Records) Take note: Latin reggaeton is beyond massive right now. Latino urbano acts like Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin and Daddy Yankee sell a mind-boggling number of records, and their music is on rotation all across the globe. So it makes sense that Rosalía, the Catalan flamenco pop singer whose album “El Mal Querer” won the 2020 Grammy Award for best Latin rock, urban or alternative album, is branching out across all Latin music styles on the highly anticipated “Motomami.” Her vocal assault on “Saoko,” with its reggaeton drums and pulsing, rhythmic bass, is a nod to Wisin and Daddy Yankee’s 2004 breakthrough track, “Saoco.” “La Fama” feels right out of a Miami cabaret and even features the Weeknd singing in Spanish. Meanwhile, “Chicken Teriyaki” has Rosalía wielding vocal intonations over a sizzling Latin trap smacked upside the head.

