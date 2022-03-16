ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kick Out the Alt Jams: Sonic Youth Go Instrumental on Rarities Comp

By David Browne
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy their third and last decade, Sonic Youth opted for their version of chilling out. Rather than reconceiving the idea and very sound of rock (the Eighties) or trying to contour their maelstrom for the mainstream (the Nineties), they spent the 2000s easing into their status as indie-rock heroes. As heard...

www.sfgate.com

San Francisco Chronicle

Sonic Youth unearths treasures from the vault, and ‘Bruno’ continues its record-smashing reign

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Rosalía, “Motomami” (Columbia Records) Take note: Latin reggaeton is beyond massive right now. Latino urbano acts like Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin and Daddy Yankee sell a mind-boggling number of records, and their music is on rotation all across the globe. So it makes sense that Rosalía, the Catalan flamenco pop singer whose album “El Mal Querer” won the 2020 Grammy Award for best Latin rock, urban or alternative album, is branching out across all Latin music styles on the highly anticipated “Motomami.” Her vocal assault on “Saoko,” with its reggaeton drums and pulsing, rhythmic bass, is a nod to Wisin and Daddy Yankee’s 2004 breakthrough track, “Saoco.” “La Fama” feels right out of a Miami cabaret and even features the Weeknd singing in Spanish. Meanwhile, “Chicken Teriyaki” has Rosalía wielding vocal intonations over a sizzling Latin trap smacked upside the head.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Thurston Moore
WOKV

Your Shot to Jam Out with John Fogerty!

Former leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, John Fogerty, is coming to the St. Augustine Amp on May 8th at 8 pm! Want to be there to hear his unique sound influenced by a variety of genres? WOKV has your chance to win tickets to the show! All you need to do is enter below for your shot to win a pair of tickets!
CLEARWATER, FL
NBC San Diego

‘Still Alive': Pearl Jam Will Kick off 2022 Tour in San Diego

More than two years after postponing a tour scheduled in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, Seattle grunge legends Pearl Jam have announced a set of appearances, including a stop in San Diego in May, it was announced Monday. The Seattle-based band — one of the first major acts...
SAN DIEGO, CA

