WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that more than $187 million in congressionally directed spending has been included in the bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Legislation for Fiscal Year 2022. Baldwin has spent the last year working to fund the projects on behalf of public and nonprofit entities across Wisconsin. The funding legislation passed the House on Wednesday, and Senator Baldwin will vote to pass the legislation in the Senate.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO