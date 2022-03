Welcome to On Location, where we talk to the coolest cooks and makers around the country about what's inspiring them right now. Chef Meg Pickford has been executive chef at Commander's Palace since 2020, but she's served in various roles in the iconic institution's kitchen for 14 years. Going further back, Pickford has been cooking since she was a kid, watching Cajun and Creole flavors blend in her parents' kitchen. “Everybody in my family just knows how to cook. It’s something that you do because everybody helps and everybody wants to. Everyone is in the kitchen all of the time; it's the heart of the house," she says.

