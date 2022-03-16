ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: City prepared to break bank for Haaland

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City are prepared to make Borussia...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Villa hosts Arsenal in EPL; Serie A top 3 in play

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Aston Villa welcomes Arsenal in the Premier League, and Middlesbrough hosts Chelsea at Riverside Stadium in the first of the weekend’s FA Cup quarterfinals. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was critical of the league for making the Gunners play so soon after losing to Liverpool 2-0 on Wednesday night. Emile Smith Rowe looks ready after coming off the bench on Wednesday after a bout of the coronavirus. Takehiro Tomiyasu will be checked as he attempts a comeback from a calf injury that has kept him out since January. Aston Villa will be without Lucas Digne, the France full back who injured a hamstring last weekend in the loss to West Ham. Second-tier Middlesbrough has won nine straight home games since November, and knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham from the FA Cup. Chelsea is coming off a Champions League win in Lille on Wednesday, and has serious doubts about the fitness of Andreas Christensen, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi. It has won 12 of its 15 cup quarterfinals this century.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is FA Cup semi-final draw and how can I watch?

The FA Cup semi-final draw will take place after the quarter-finals have been played and there are four cracking fixtures.Middlesbrough take on Chelsea in the first quarter on Saturday with the other three playing out on Sunday. Crystal Palace host Everton, Manchester City will travel to Southampton and Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool.It will be a historic day for Forest as they are competing in the quarters for the first time since 1999. They knocked out Arsenal and holders Leicester City to face Liverpool and manager Steve Cooper said of the tie: “I think it’s going to catch the imagination a...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#England#Borussia Dortmund
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City: Who has best run-in fixtures in Premier League title race?

Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Wednesday night has moved Jurgen Klopp’s side to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City and set up what should be a thrilling finish to a title race that at one point seemed over.The Reds have clawed their way back from a 13-point deficit since January, aided by games in hand, but are riding a nine-game winning streak as the showdown between the two sides in Manchester on 10 April looms.But while that fixture understandably catches the eye, neither City boss Pep Guardiola nor Liverpool counterpart Klopp will call it decisive,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Haaland, Silva, Tuchel, Tielemans, Messi, Tchouameni

Real Madrid are losing hope of beating Manchester City to the signing of 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. (Goal) Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, says he is pining for a return to his homeland and Benfica in the next two years. (Mail) Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Aston Villa v Arsenal: match preview

Arsenal may be tired as they travel up to Birmingham but they should not be disheartened after a battling defeat to Liverpool. Mikel Arteta’s side simply lack the strength in depth of the Reds and a striker who can finish their slick moves; Alexandre Lacazette would likely be Jürgen Klopp’s sixth best option in attack if he were to switch allegiances. Regardless Arsenal have a good chance to continue their mission to clinch fourth spot against Aston Villa. The high likelihood of Bukayo Saka bearing down on Ashley Young feels like an avenue to instant success as Lucas Digne looks set to miss out. Villa will also be disappointed if former Gunner Callum Chambers is out with a head injury as he has proved an instant hit for Steven Gerrard. A depleted defence may not be enough though as Arteta has made a lot of noise about Arsenal’s exhaustion and if he is not just blowing smoke then Philippe Coutinho’s magic could derail the manager’s best laid plans further. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Arsenal offer support to fan who was racially abused and attacked during Liverpool match

Arsenal have offered their support to a season-ticket holder who was the victim of racial abuse and a physical attack during Wednesday’s home match with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.The details of the fan subjected to this attack at half-time of the fixture have been given to the Metropolitan Police and the club has urged witnesses to get in touch with any information.An official club statement on Saturday read: “We have made contact with a season ticket holder, who has confirmed that during half time of the match against Liverpool on Wednesday, March 16, he was the victim of racial...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch the FA Cup fixture online and on TV

Chelsea will travel to Middlesbrough for their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday and their mode of transportation has hit headlines in the build-up.Earlier in the week manager Thomas Tuchel had said the Blues couldn’t fly because of the cap on travel spend put on the club due to Roman Abramovich’s sanctions. However, in his press conference on Friday Tuchel said they would be able to take a plane.He said: “Everybody worked hard to make it happen and it has gone through. We can travel by plane which is very good as we only had the Lille match two days ago...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Wolves faces Leeds; Getafe at Bilbao

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Wolverhampton wants to boost its improbable ambitions of Champions League qualification. Leeds is desperate to move further clear of relegation trouble. Teams with contrasting objectives meet at Molineux to start a truncated round of the Premier League, taking place on the same weekend as the FA Cup quarterfinals. This is the first of just four league matches. Wolves can climb above Tottenham and West Ham into sixth place, and within two points of fourth-place Arsenal, with a win. Leeds will start the game four points clear of the bottom three and is looking for a second straight win under new American manager Jesse Marsch, whose first victory at the helm came last week against last-place Norwich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Signing Haaland could be key to keeping Guardiola at City

Signing Erling Braut Haaland could be key to keeping Pep Guardiola at Manchester City beyond his current contract, according to BBC Sport's European football expert Guillem Balague. Guardiola has said that he will leave City when his contract runs out in 2023 - and hopes to manage a national team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

West Ham face Lyon and Rangers draw Braga in Europa League quarter-finals

West Ham will play Lyon and Rangers face Braga in the Europa League quarter-finals after avoiding the most daunting-looking opponents in Friday’s draw. Barcelona will take on Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig drew Atalanta in the other ties. The winners of the Barcelona-Frankfurt tie will face West Ham or Lyon in the semi-finals.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy