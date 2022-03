MENOMONIE — Gov. Tony Evers today announced the launch of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program, which is set to provide more than $92 million in financial assistance to Wisconsin homeowners who have experienced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Eligible homeowners can receive assistance with mortgage payments, local property taxes, and utilities, including internet, as well as housing counseling and legal services.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO