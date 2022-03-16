ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: Kane move depends on Pochettino future

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United's links with a £90m move for England captain Harry Kane depend on Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino - his...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Kane
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League draw: Live updates as Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid learn their quarterfinal fates

Welcome to our live coverage of Friday's UEFA Champions League draw which will confirm this season's quarterfinal ties as well as the semifinal and final pathways for the remaining eight teams. Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Villarreal are all in the hat for the next step on the road to the final in Paris. You can catch all the matches live on CBS and Paramount+.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'scout Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch' as they look to strengthen their midfield... but the Dutch wonderkid 'would prefer a move to Bayern Munich' where his agent Mino Raiola has strong connections

Manchester United have reportedly scouted highly-rated Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as they consider a potential move to bring him to Old Trafford. The youngster is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in world football and has been linked with a host of top European sides. Midfield is seen as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#England#Manchester United#Tottenham Hotspur#The Red Devils#Borussia Dortmund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Wolves faces Leeds; Getafe at Bilbao

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Wolverhampton wants to boost its improbable ambitions of Champions League qualification. Leeds is desperate to move further clear of relegation trouble. Teams with contrasting objectives meet at Molineux to start a truncated round of the Premier League, taking place on the same weekend as the FA Cup quarterfinals. This is the first of just four league matches. Wolves can climb above Tottenham and West Ham into sixth place, and within two points of fourth-place Arsenal, with a win. Leeds will start the game four points clear of the bottom three and is looking for a second straight win under new American manager Jesse Marsch, whose first victory at the helm came last week against last-place Norwich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Arsenal ‘in love’ with Alexander Isak but Mikel Arteta will have to fight Man Utd and Liverpool to seal £75m transfer

ARSENAL reportedly face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to prise Alexander Isak away from Real Sociedad in the summer. SunSport exclusively revealed last month how the Swedish striker was one of Mikel Arteta's key targets in the upcoming transfer window. The Gunners are desperate to bolster...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Barcelona show interest in Rashford

Barcelona have expressed interest in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old agreed a £200,000-a-week United contract until June 2023 in 2019 but has struggled for form this season. (Manchester Evening News), external. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay with at Old Trafford next season, with interim manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Barça women eye historic game at Camp Nou vs Madrid in CL

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and the rest of her Barcelona teammates have one date circled on the calendar. On March 30 they will play in front of fans at Camp Nou for the first time. And against Real Madrid in the Champions League,...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy