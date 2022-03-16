The No. 1 Reason to Start Saving in a Roth IRA Right Now

If you have retirement money in a traditional individual retirement account (IRA), you will have to pay taxes on it when you retire and start taking distributions. A traditional IRA is funded with pre-tax dollars. However, if your money is invested in securities in a Roth IRA, that account is funded with after-tax dollars, and you will not have to pay taxes on your retirement income when you take distributions. If you convert a traditional IRA, or a portion of one, to a Roth IRA through a rollover, you have to pay taxes on the money from the traditional IRA at the time of conversion. If your IRA is large, that could be a lot of money. So why would you make the conversion? Here we discuss why a Roth conversion might be wise even with the tax liability, the steps to make the conversion and six special considerations.

