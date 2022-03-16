ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

The No. 1 Reason to Start Saving in a Roth IRA Right Now

By (Charlene Rhinehart, CPA)
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's tempting to put retirement savings on the back burner. But delaying your retirement plans can cost you later on. If you end up with a Roth IRA (individual retirement account), there are certain rules you need to meet before you can withdraw 100% of your money tax-free. Below,...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Should Your Kids Get Roth IRAs?

There are a myriad of options that parents can use to help save money for their kids, from 529 plans to custodial accounts to basic savings accounts. But, if you're looking to engage your children in...
KIDS
KTEN.com

How to Convert a Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA

If you have retirement money in a traditional individual retirement account (IRA), you will have to pay taxes on it when you retire and start taking distributions. A traditional IRA is funded with pre-tax dollars. However, if your money is invested in securities in a Roth IRA, that account is funded with after-tax dollars, and you will not have to pay taxes on your retirement income when you take distributions. If you convert a traditional IRA, or a portion of one, to a Roth IRA through a rollover, you have to pay taxes on the money from the traditional IRA at the time of conversion. If your IRA is large, that could be a lot of money. So why would you make the conversion? Here we discuss why a Roth conversion might be wise even with the tax liability, the steps to make the conversion and six special considerations.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roth Ira#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Time
LehighValleyLive.com

What does the 5-year rule mean for my converted Roth IRA?

Q. I did a SEP-IRA conversion in March 2021 to a Roth IRA and I was over 59 1/2 at the time. Do I have to wait five years to withdraw any of the money? I did a separate conversion in January 2022, so how does the five-year rule apply? I converted $4 million in all and my cost basis was around $600,000. I’ve had the Roth open for more than 20 years.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Can You Buy Crypto Through a Roth IRA?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Investors can buy cryptocurrency in a few different...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
IRS
Herald & Review

3 Painfully Common Investing Mistakes to Avoid Right Now

It's a challenging time to be an investor right now. The market has been volatile over the last couple of months, and with so much uncertainty in the world, there's a chance we could see even more turbulence in the future. While nobody can say for certain how the market...
MARKETS
WTKR

Is now a good time for a Roth Conversion?

We have recently seen a correction in the Stock Market, and News 3 spoke with our financial expert Carl Carlson CEO & Founder of Carlson Financial who says this may be a great time for a Roth Conversion. A Roth Conversion is when you take a traditional IRA and/or 401k...
MARKETS
Herald & Review

Earn $3,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 3 Easy Steps

One of the best ways to ensure you're comfortable in retirement is to put yourself in a position to have steady income coming in. While Social Security is a great supplement, for many people, it won't suffice as the primary income source. When done the right way, dividend income can play a huge role in your financial security in retirement. However, just how effective it is will rely heavily on how many dividend-paying stocks you can amass on your way to retirement.
MARKETS
Herald & Review

My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

You don't make money when you buy stocks. And you don't make money when you sell stocks. You make money by waiting. -- Mohnish Pabrai, businessman, investor, and philanthropist. It's not easy to pick which stocks in my portfolio are my favorites, as each holds its own kind of promise....
STOCKS
Herald & Review

The Famous Warren Buffett Quote About Monkeys Winning in the Stock Market

Famed investor Warren Buffett has a sense of humor -- and a way with words. The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is known for sharing complex investing topics simply and artfully. He uses that skill in interviews and in his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. Buffett's 2020 shareholder...
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Warren Buffett's Ultimate Recommendation Can Help Make You a Millionaire

Super investor Warren Buffett, CEO of the massive conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), has dispensed many nuggets of wisdom that can help make us better investors -- and as better investors, we can grow richer. Here's a look at some valuable investing lessons imparted by Mr. Buffett --...
MARKETS
Herald & Review

How Will a Market Crash Affect Your Retirement?

There are a lot of uncertainties in the world right now, and uncertainty sometimes translates to more volatility within the stock market. The last couple of months have been more turbulent, with the S&P 500 down roughly 10% and the Nasdaq falling nearly 16% since the beginning of the year.
BUSINESS
Herald & Review

5 Business Stages Every Investor Should Know

A stock's "valuation" is a term investors use to describe the current or projected worth of the asset. In other words, it's the process of determining if the stock price is cheap or expensive. But valuations have been a bit of an enigma in recent years. Back in mid 2020,...
STOCKS
Herald & Review

3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Cathie Wood's ARK family of ETFs might induce a shudder from investors who have seen big losses from those holdings. The market value of flagship Ark Innovation ETF was cut in half over the past year. That doesn't mean that Cathie Wood is bad at her job, though. Her funds...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy