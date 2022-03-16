ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Kazula Vargas before UFC London fight: Paddy Pimblett ‘probably overrated’

Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – Kazula Vargas isn’t too impressed with Paddy Pimblett. Vargas (12-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) meets rising star Pimblett (17-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 204 main card at O2 Arena in...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Greg Hardy among latest wave of fighters removed from UFC roster

Heavyweight Greg Hardy leads the latest group of fighters recently removed from the UFC roster. UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting that Hardy along with Sabina Mazo, Davi Ramos and Jared Gooden are no longer part of the roster. All four completed their contracts with the promotion. While it’s possible...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma#Espn
The Independent

Kamaru Usman vs Canelo Alvarez ‘a stupid fight to make’, Dana White claims

Dana White has dismissed the idea of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman boxing Saul “Canelo” Alvarez as “stupid” and “horrible”.Usman sits atop the UFC’s pound-for-pound men’s rankings and is seen as one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts. Canelo, meanwhile, is the consensus pound-for-pound king in boxing.With Usman having beaten Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington twice each in four of his last five fights, retaining his welterweight belt on each occasion, the 34-year-old is seemingly after a fresh challenge in the form of a crossover fight with Mexican Alvarez, who is a multiple-weight world champion.UFC president White...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! ‘Corrupt cops’ strand Brian Ortega in Mexico

Top-ranked Featherweight contender Brian Ortega is rumored to be in talks to fight high-flying finisher Yair Rodriguez, but “T-City” has a more immediate problem on his hands. After a run-in with local police, Ortega is stranded in Mexico without his license, meaning he’s unable to make it through the border and return to the states (h/t MMANews).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Dana White talks Francis Ngannou and Greg Hardy, previews UFC London

LONDON - UFC president Dana White is hoping to sit down with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou following his knee surgery. Ngannou suffered a knee injury prior to his successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January. Things between White, the UFC, and Ngannou have been quite contentious since “The Predator” captured the title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 almost a year ago. With Ngannou reportedly going under the knife on Friday, White hopes to mend those fences when he returns from this weekend’s UFC London event.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Turned Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Over the years fans have seen some legendary names get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and in a few weeks more names will have their legacies cemented during the annual induction ceremony. The Undertaker was the first name announced for the 2022 Hall of Fame class, but during...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 204 media day faceoffs: Volkov-Aspinall, Allen-Hooker, Pimblett-Vargas

LONDON – The top three matchups from UFC Fight Night 204 came face-to-face at the conclusion of media day. After answering questions from reporter on Wednesday morning, the athletes from the card locked eyes. That included the heavyweight main event of Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall, the featherweight co-main event of Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker, as well as the featured lightweight contest of Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kazula Vargas annoyed at Paddy Pimblett's 'childish' persona, 'stupid' comments to Ilia Topuria

Kazula Vargas can’t help but feel annoyed by his opponent Paddy Pimblett. The UFC lightweight is not on board with some of the antics and things said by Pimblett (17-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC) ahead of their fight on the main card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 204 in London. And it’s not necessarily what Pimblett has said about Vargas (12-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC), but about other situations outside of their business this weekend.
UFC
The Independent

UFC London 2022: Tom Aspinall, Alexander Volkov, Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker speak to media

The UFC returns to London on Saturday after a three-year absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.The 2020 edition of the event was cancelled at the last moment as the pandemic took hold in the UK, and no card was staged in 2021. Finally, UFC London returns to the promotion’s calendar, however, with Wigan’s Tom Aspinall headlining at the O2 Arena against veteran Alexander Volkov of Russia in a heavyweight bout. In the co-main event, fan favourite Dan Hooker drops from lightweight back to featherweight to take on Suffolk’s Dan Hooker, while Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett – one of the UFC’s...
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall Preview, Betting Odds, & Final Faceoffs

The UFC London ceremonial weigh-in has wrapped up, and the event is now less than 24 hours away!. All fighters made weight earlier today, so every bout will proceed as scheduled. Below, you can find the betting odds and final faceoffs of each competitor on the main card. Jai Herbert...
UFC
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 3.18.22

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. Wrestlemania is two weeks from tomorrow and we have most of the card set. There are still some matches to be made, but most of this show is probably going to be about building on what has already been started. That can make for some successful shows, but the stories need to be good in the first place. Let’s get to it.
WWE
The Independent

UFC London 2022 weigh-ins LIVE: Latest results as Paddy Pimblett, Dan Hooker and more hit scales

The weigh-ins for UFC London take place today, as main-eventers Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov hit the scales ahead of their heavyweight clash at the O2 Arena, while the other fighters in action in the English capital also look to make weight.Among those stepping out at UFC London are fan favourite Paddy Pimblett, with the Liverpudian set to take on Rodrigo Vargas in a lightweight contest on Saturday, Arnold Allen, who co-main events against Dan Hooker in what should be an enthralling featherweight match-up, and “Meatball” Molly McCann, who faces Luana Carolina at flyweight.In fact, Britons will feature in...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy