The March 6 article “COVID-19 death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year” noted that the worldwide death toll is likely closer to 20 million. The article compared countries with more or less accurate reporting statistics. While it is important to consider differences across countries during this pandemic, it is also important for us to consider differences in health care, death rates and reporting accuracy within individual countries.

