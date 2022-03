A ketogenic diet in combination with chemotherapy tripled survival time in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer, according to results published in the journal Med. “There’s been real progress against pancreatic cancer over the past two decades,” Joshua Rabinowitz, MD, PhD, of Princeton University, said in a press release. “The problem is that, while a number of patients now see their tumors stabilize or shrink, the benefits of chemotherapy are very short lived. It often extends patients’ lives six months to a year, but way too rarely do we see the three-plus years of extension in survival that people would, at a minimum, hope for.”

