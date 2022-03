Spoilers ahead for Episode 14 of Chicago Med Season 7, called "All The Things That Could Have Been." Chicago Med wasted no time in resolving Maggie's scary story from last week by confirming that her cancer had not returned, and Goodwin got a little devious to convince the compliance officer to lift some of his new rules for the ED, while Dylan made a breakthrough when it comes to Terrell's condition. But it's Stevie's storyline that seems to be winding down rather than amping up, and I find myself wondering: could Med actually say goodbye to her despite her status as one of the show's newest major characters?

