PMQs: Rayner and Raab on security warnings about Lebedev

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngela Rayner claimed there were security warnings about Evgeny Lebedev, and asked about...

www.bbc.com

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Starmer accuses PM of ‘breaking his promise yet again’ with MPs’ second jobs U-turn

Boris Johnson’s government has ditched plans to limit MPs’ earnings from second jobs in a major rethink over the issue which sparked a sleaze scandal at Westminster, prompting Sir Keir Starmer to accuse the PM of “breaking his promise yet again”.The move – which marks a stark reversal in tone from comments made by ministers during the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal – came as transport secretary Grant Shapps announced the government was investigating a number of yachts linked to Russian oligarchs currently moored in the UK.Meanwhile, Mr Johnson was landing back in the UK empty-handed this morning, having failing...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM denies intervening to secure peerage for Evgeny Lebedev

Boris Johnson has denied intervening to override security concerns about the peerage granted to Evgeny Lebedev.It comes after the Prime Minister was urged to tell a powerful parliamentary committee everything he knows about the Russian-born media mogul’s elevation to the House of Lords.Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper wrote to Mr Johnson following a report in The Sunday Times which alleged that security services withdrew an assessment that granting a peerage to the Moscow-born son of an ex-KGB agent posed a national security risk, after the Prime Minister personally intervened.Asked about the claims on Monday, Mr Johnson told reporters: “That...
POLITICS
The Independent

Raab: Nonsense to suggest PM pressed security services over Lebedev peerage

Dominic Raab insisted he has “never overruled” intelligence advice as he was forced to defend Russian-born businessman Evgeny Lebedev’s appointment to the House of Lords.The Deputy Prime Minister told MPs it was “sheer nonsense” to suggest Boris Johnson had asked anyone in the security services to revise, reconsider or withdraw their assessment of Lord Lebedev.Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner repeatedly pressed Mr Raab during Prime Minister’s Questions over Lord Lebedev’s elevation to the upper House and raised reports that the head of MI6 held security concerns over the appointment.Communities Secretary Michael Gove has previously said there was a “distinction to...
POLITICS
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Returning £10m furlough cash after mass sacking ‘right thing to do’, says minister

Boris Johnson’s government cannot force P&O Ferries to reinstate the 800 workers sacked without notice, a minister has admitted, as he called on the company to return £10m in furlough cash.Defence minister James Heappey said it would be “right” for the firm to hand back money claimed during the Covid pandemic – and suggested the government was looking at ways to reclaim it.“It certainly feels to me that it would be the right thing to do for P&O to hand that money back,” the minister told Times Radio. “I’m sure that colleagues at the Treasury and Department for Transport...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Starmer calls for probe into Lebedev’s peerage over ‘national security’ concerns

Sir Keir Starmer has called for the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) to look into the decision to grant Russian-born media mogul Lord Evgeny Lebedev a peerage, as he claimed it is a “matter of national security”.The Labour leader’s comments come as the Sunday Times reported that security services withdrew an assessment that granting a peerage to the Moscow-born son of an ex-KGB agent posed a national security risk after the Prime Minister personally intervened.Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, Sir Keir said he was “very concerned” about the reports surrounding Lord Lebedev and insisted the case should...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson was warned of Lebedev security concerns, says Cummings

Dominic Cummings has said he was present when Boris Johnson was told of security concerns about his plan to award a peerage to Evgeny Lebedev. The ex-adviser said he was "in the room" when the PM was told intelligence officials had "serious reservations" about giving the honour to the Russian-born businessman.
RUSSIA
The Independent

MI6 warned PM about Russian oligarch friend Evgeny Lebedev two years ago

Boris Johnson was warned about granting a peerage to his close friend Evgeny Lebedev two years ago by British intelligence.According to a report in the Sunday Times, the head of M16 held security concerns over the Russian oligarch – who has previously defended Vladimir Putin and expressed doubt over the murder of a Kremlin critic in London – as long as a decade ago.Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer expressed alarm over the article’s allegations and said he had written to the House of Lords Appointment Commission chair Lord Brew to raise concerns over the Prime Minister’s decision to grant Lord...
POLITICS
BBC

What's happening in Parliament on Thursday?

While the war in Ukraine continues to dominate events in Westminster, this week sees major bills near the end of their journey. Commons: The day begins at 09:30 with questions to transport ministers, followed by an urgent question from the SNP's Chris Stephen's on the closure of DWP offices. Commons leader Mark Spencer will also set out the Commons agenda for the coming week.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

UK government red tape stopping 48 Ukrainian orphans coming to Scotland, says SNP

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to remove red tape preventing a Scottish charity from bringing a group of 48 Ukrainian orphans to safety in the UK.The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the Home Office was the main “obstacle” to getting the vulnerable children from Ukraine on a flight out of Poland.“There is a plane ready and waiting in Poland to bring these orphans to the UK on Friday,” the senior MP told deputy prime minister Dominic Raab. “But that flight will be leaving empty without the necessary paperwork from the Home Office.”Mr Blackford said Edinburgh charity Dnipro...
U.K.
The Independent

BBC reporter chokes up as she announces Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released

A BBC reporter started tearing up live on air after the news broke that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on her way back to the UK.British-Iranian Nazanin has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, and has finally been given her British passport back.She is now on her way back to the UK and will be returning with fellow British-Iranian detainee, Anoosheh Ashoori.Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 - accused of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, which she denied.Her husband has been fighting tirelessly for her freedom.Click here to sign up to our free newsletters. Read More Detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe gets passport backJacob Rees-Mogg admits he doesn’t own jeans or a t-shirt: ‘Why would I want to?’Watch Kyiv’s skyline live as Ukraine-Russia war continues
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Royal Holloway and Birkbeck University face pressure to remove John Bercow from honorary roles after damning report exposed him as a 'serial bully'

MPs have called for two universities to remove John Bercow from honorary roles after a damning report found he was a 'serial bully'. Royal Holloway and Birkbeck are being urged to remove the former Speaker of the House of Commons from his appointments at the institutions after he was banned from holding a parliamentary pass this week.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Putin could use women refugees from Ukraine to launch terror attack on UK, Priti Patel warns

Russia could smuggle female agents into the UK among Ukrainian refugees to carry out biological or chemical terror attacks, home secretary Priti Patel has claimed.Defending the UK’s decision – alone among European nations – to demand visas from Ukrainians fleeing war, Ms Patel said that a handful of individuals infiltrated by Vladimir Putin into the flood of innocent refugees could “wreak utter havoc” in the UK.And, with the majority of refugees made up of women and children as men stay in Ukraine to fight, she warned it would be “naïve and misguided” to think that only men were capable...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson to close Tory Blackpool conference with spotlight on Ukraine

Boris Johnson is set to close the Conservative Party spring conference, with attention set to be focused on the UK’s response to the war in Ukraine.The Prime Minister will deliver the final speech of the two-day event in Blackpool, following on from scheduled set pieces by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.During his appearance at the Scottish Tory conference on Friday, Mr Johnson dedicated a chunk of his speech to discussing the conflict between Russia and Ukraine – a move he is expected to emulate while on the North West of England coastline.He told supporters in Aberdeen...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg slapped down for dismissing Partygate allegations as ‘fluff’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been slapped down by Conservative chair Oliver Dowden for dismissing the row over Downing Street parties as “fluff”.Speaking to activists at the Tory conference in Blackpool, the Brexit minister said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had exposed the Partygate row as trivial.But, asked about his comments, Mr Dowden insisted that the allegations of lockdown-breaching gatherings at No 10 during the Covid pandemic must be taken seriously and cannot simply be dismissed.Just days before the Ukraine invasion, Boris Johnson’s position was under threat, as Tory MPs submitted letters demanding a confidence vote and police launched a criminal investigation...
POLITICS

