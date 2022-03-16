PMQs: Rayner and Raab on security warnings about Lebedev

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been slapped down by Conservative chair Oliver Dowden for dismissing the row over Downing Street parties as “fluff”.Speaking to activists at the Tory conference in Blackpool, the Brexit minister said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had exposed the Partygate row as trivial.But, asked about his comments, Mr Dowden insisted that the allegations of lockdown-breaching gatherings at No 10 during the Covid pandemic must be taken seriously and cannot simply be dismissed.Just days before the Ukraine invasion, Boris Johnson’s position was under threat, as Tory MPs submitted letters demanding a confidence vote and police launched a criminal investigation...
