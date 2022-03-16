ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Unity Forum moved to accommodate interest

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434601_0egkxPlx00

CHEYENNE – Following significant community interest, an event to be held this Friday and that a local pastor is calling the Cheyenne Unity Forum has been moved.

The event will now be held in room 125 of the LCSD1 Administration Building, 2810 House Ave. It will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Several community leaders will serve as panelists, including Margaret Crespo, superintendent of Laramie County School District 1; Pastor Stephen Latham, president of the Cheyenne NAACP; and Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce; as well as other local leaders.

"We want to invite anyone in unity (to) stand against harassment (and) intimidation against students and people within our community," said the Rev. Dr. Hilton J. McClendon Sr., the main organizer of the event. McClendon is also a Cheyenne Police Department chaplain and president of United Christian Ministers Alliance of Cheyenne.

For more information, call 406-559-7824.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Virtual town hall to address landlords’ questions about ERAP

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Family Services encourages landlords to join the March 25 virtual town hall to learn more about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). During the town hall, landlords will learn how to increase their cash flow by helping eligible renters apply for ERAP. The town hall will cover eligible renters and expenses, the application process, how to receive up to 18 months in advance rent and the authenticity of letters of intent for those without a current residence. Get the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

PEEPS to provide free six-week Parenting the Love and Logic Way class

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1’s Parent Engagement and Educational Partnership with Schools (PEEPS) program will be offering a free six-week Parenting the Love and Logic Way class for parents. Classes will be held every Tuesday, April 12-May 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 5:30-7 p.m. at Storey Gym Door 4. According to the Love and Logic website, “Love and Logic is a way of working with children that puts parents back in control, teaches children to be responsible and prepares young people to live in the real world, with its many choices and consequences.” Lunch/dinner will be provided, and participants will receive a free workbook. Space is limited, so families are required to register at https://forms.office.com/r/00skYf8Ry5. For more information, contact PEEPS facilitators Laura Fowler at 307-275-4394 or Nicole George at 307-275-1505.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Cheyenne VA announces opening of walk-in clinic

CHEYENNE – In an effort to further address the medical needs of veterans and to encourage them to seek medical care from the government, the VA Healthcare System recently opened an express care clinic in this city. The facility just finished its first month of operation after opening on Feb. 14, and any veteran can walk in on weekdays without an appointment. It does not replace primary care services or an emergency department, and it is a place to go for minor injuries or illnesses. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming Democratic Party condemns redistricting process

CHEYENNE – The chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party condemned the Legislature for its redistricting process throughout the 2022 budget session, but the organization will not file suit in opposition. In a statement released at a news conference Thursday, Joe Barbuto said the redistricting ordeal resulted in a “powerful and persuasive” argument for turning over this process in Wyoming to an independent commission to uphold the principle of “one person, one vote.” This is not currently maintained with the 62-31 map approved by legislators, due...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Cheyenne, WY
Society
Wyoming News

State Auditor Racines to announce re-election bid Saturday

CHEYENNE – Fourth-generation Wyoming native and current State Auditor Kristi Racines will formally announce her re-election bid Saturday in her hometown of Riverton before the Fremont County Republican Party Convention. Racines said in a news release that she is the right person for an important statewide job that shouldn’t be overlooked. “This office is important to this Republican Party, and important to the people of Wyoming. During the last 3½...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy