Cheyenne Unity Forum moved to accommodate interest

CHEYENNE – Following significant community interest, an event to be held this Friday and that a local pastor is calling the Cheyenne Unity Forum has been moved.

The event will now be held in room 125 of the LCSD1 Administration Building, 2810 House Ave. It will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Several community leaders will serve as panelists, including Margaret Crespo, superintendent of Laramie County School District 1; Pastor Stephen Latham, president of the Cheyenne NAACP; and Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce; as well as other local leaders.

"We want to invite anyone in unity (to) stand against harassment (and) intimidation against students and people within our community," said the Rev. Dr. Hilton J. McClendon Sr., the main organizer of the event. McClendon is also a Cheyenne Police Department chaplain and president of United Christian Ministers Alliance of Cheyenne.

For more information, call 406-559-7824.