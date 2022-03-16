WATCH LIVE: President Zelensky to address Congress

Related
WATCH: Cruz says Biden 'got us in this mess' because he's 'scared of Putin'
Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz accused President Joe Biden on Thursday of initiating Russia's invasion of Ukraine because the president didn't "stand up to" Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian generals paying price for using unsecured phones, radios in Ukraine war
At least one of the four Russian generals killed in Moscow's war on Ukraine was done in by talking on an unsecured phone, allowing Ukrainian forces to pinpoint his location and bomb it, according to a report.
Pro-impeachment House Republican losing to Trump-backed challenger, poll shows
A South Carolina candidate's campaign received a significant boost in popularity due to Donald Trump's endorsement, an internal poll found.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the Russian invasion could lead to the start of World War III
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy told NBC's Lester Holt that the "whole civilization is at stake" in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.
Photo shows officials taking down the Russian flag after Putin gets the boot from Council of Europe
"The Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership," the organization said Wednesday.
Vladimir Putin Suddenly Disappears From TV Broadcast During Russia Speech
Putin was delivering a speech at Moscow's packed Luzhniki stadium to an audience of thousands, before the broadcast cut.
Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties
A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.
Mila Kunis, Who Is Ukrainian, Reveals Why She Used To Say She Was Russian
The “Four Good Days” star, who was born in Chernivtsi, said that when Russia initially invaded Ukraine she felt like “a part of my heart just got ripped out.”
A Trump-appointed judge said he's inclined to block a key part of Steve Bannon's contempt-of-Congress defense
The judge, appointed by Trump in 2019, said there is "binding precedent" that might take Bannon's so-called "advice of counsel" defense off the table.
US gives ‘green light’ for Poland to supply fighter jets to Ukraine but Russia threatens ‘war’ for hosting planes
THE US gave Nato allies the "green light" to supply fighter jets to Ukraine last night - but Russia warned it will be at war with any country providing planes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sealed a deal with Poland and other countries to send their Russian-made MiGs to the help Ukrainian defence forces.
Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine
Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
An exiled Russian oligarch says blocking all Putin's bankers and sanctioning all oligarchs is the 'only thing' that will stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest person, told CNN that the West needs to block all cash flows to Russia. "There must be no exceptions."
Lavrov's plane turns around during flight to China, heads back to Moscow: report
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was allegedly on a flight headed to Beijing Thursday, but the plane turned around midway and flew back toward Moscow, according to German newspaper Bild. The plane allegedly turned around while over Novosibirsk, a city in Siberia, according to Bild. Fox News Digital has been...
UK says there is "very very strong evidence" Russia's Putin behind war crimes in Ukraine
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday there was "very, very strong evidence" of war crimes being committed in Ukraine and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind them, but it stopped short of calling him a war criminal. U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Putin a...
FOXBusiness
Once Putin takes Ukraine capital, Poland and Baltics ‘absolutely’ next: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov
Human Rights Foundation Chairman and former Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov issued a stern warning that if the U.S. doesn’t get tougher on Russia, Poland and the Baltic States will "absolutely" be next. "[Putin] will move to the Baltics or the Poles because he wants escalation," Kasparov said on...
France, Germany and Italy sold hundreds of millions of pounds worth of arms and military kit to Russia for years despite embargo
France, Germany and Italy used a loophole in a ban of exporting arms to Russia to send the Kremlin €296million worth of military equipment that is now being used against Ukraine. They were just three of at least 10 EU member states to export almost €350million (£293million) in equipment...
Russia Taking Over Ukraine Could Be a Headache for Putin
Maintaining control of Ukraine would require Putin to commit tens of thousands of troops and make a significant financial investment in rebuilding the country.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)
“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
6abc
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden believes Putin will go forward with invasion
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega on Thursday morning that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will go through with an invasion of Ukraine within days. Asked when departing the White House if it's his sense that an invasion would happen, Biden...
CNBC
Biden agrees 'in principle' to meet with Putin if Russia has not invaded Ukraine
President Biden has accepted "in principle" a meeting with Russia's Putin in what could be a last-ditch effort at diplomacy over tensions surrounding Ukraine. "President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn't happened. We are always ready for diplomacy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
