LME nickel trading halted after restart, aluminum rises on China stimulus hopes

By Carl Surran
 3 days ago
Nickel resumed trading on the London Metal...

Reuters

COLUMN-LME nickel trading halted as big short hits big trouble: Andy Home

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has been forced to suspend all trading in its nickel contract after prices went into chaotic overdrive. LME three-month nickel, the primary pricing reference for the global physical supply chain, hit $101,365 a tonne early on Tuesday, up from just $30,000 on Friday.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

VIEW LME suspends nickel trading after price surge

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Tuesday it has suspended the trading of nickel on all venues for at least the rest of the day after prices more than doubled to cross a record $100,000 per tonne level. read more. Following are reactions to...
INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

Simple Counting Shows China Cannot Successfully Invade Taiwan

China can transport about 40,000 troops in the first day for an invasion of Taiwan. IF none of the ships and helicopters and planes are shot down while crossing 100 miles of open water. If 40,000 troops could make it onto Taiwan, the Chinese troops would be outnumbered 4 to 1.
POLITICS
International Business Times

LME Nickel Trading Halted In Chaotic Market Resumption

The London Metal Exchange (LME) halted nickel trading on its electronic system almost immediately on Wednesday in a chaotic resumption of business for a market that has been in limbo for over a week. LME nickel prices are used as a reference for deals between end-users of the metal and...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Rail Vision Targets $18 Million U.S. IPO

Rail Vision Ltd. has filed to raise approximately $18 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock and warrants. A Quick Take On Rail Vision Ltd. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) has filed to raise $17.75 million in an IPO of its units consisting of ordinary shares and warrants to purchase ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

