KemPharm to earn service fee for supporting FDA approval of dementia therapy

CAPLYTA has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and adults with bipolar depression. Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) is a great long-term biotech to own. The reason why I state this is because it has achieved multiple wins with respect to FDA approvals. Matter of fact, its main drug in the pipeline lumateperone (CAPLYTA), has already been approved for the treatment of both schizophrenia and bipolar depression. If this was all it had, then I wouldn't be so keen on it. However, lumateperone (CAPLYTA) is actually being expanded to target other neurological disorders. That is, it holds the ability to expand to a larger market and another one that targets specific patients in two different populations. The former being the ability to expand the use of CAPLYTA as an adjunctive treatment for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and the latter being bipolar depression/MDD patients with mixed features. The adjunctive MDD population would be the better expansion opportunity, because it is estimated to target about 21 million patients. As far as the 2nd one I mentioned here of bipolar/MDD with mixed features that would go after about one-third of patients in each population, which is still very good. Net product revenues of CAPLYTA were $25.5 million for Q4 of 2021, which was a bigger increase compared to revenues of only $12.4 million in the same time period in 2020. This represented a year over year increase of product revenues of 106%. With the ability to expand to other neurological disorders in the pipeline, huge growth of CAPLYTA revenues year-over-year and other drugs in development it holds the ability to become a great long-term biotech to own.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 10 DAYS AGO