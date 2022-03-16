ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KemPharm to earn service fee for supporting FDA approval of dementia therapy

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH), a maker of prodrugs, announced...

Seeking Alpha

Axonics wins FDA approval for recharge-free neuromodulation device

MedTech company Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Axonics F15, its new recharge-free sacral neuromodulation (SNM) implantable neurostimulator (INS). Axonics F15 is designed to last for well over a decade inside the body without recharging any of its elements. The company expects...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Intra-Cellular; Long-Term To Own With A Few FDA Approvals And Ability To Expand

CAPLYTA has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and adults with bipolar depression. Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) is a great long-term biotech to own. The reason why I state this is because it has achieved multiple wins with respect to FDA approvals. Matter of fact, its main drug in the pipeline lumateperone (CAPLYTA), has already been approved for the treatment of both schizophrenia and bipolar depression. If this was all it had, then I wouldn't be so keen on it. However, lumateperone (CAPLYTA) is actually being expanded to target other neurological disorders. That is, it holds the ability to expand to a larger market and another one that targets specific patients in two different populations. The former being the ability to expand the use of CAPLYTA as an adjunctive treatment for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and the latter being bipolar depression/MDD patients with mixed features. The adjunctive MDD population would be the better expansion opportunity, because it is estimated to target about 21 million patients. As far as the 2nd one I mentioned here of bipolar/MDD with mixed features that would go after about one-third of patients in each population, which is still very good. Net product revenues of CAPLYTA were $25.5 million for Q4 of 2021, which was a bigger increase compared to revenues of only $12.4 million in the same time period in 2020. This represented a year over year increase of product revenues of 106%. With the ability to expand to other neurological disorders in the pipeline, huge growth of CAPLYTA revenues year-over-year and other drugs in development it holds the ability to become a great long-term biotech to own.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

FDA approves expanded use of Bristol Myers cancer drug Opdivo

March 4 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the expanded use of its cancer drug Opdivo along with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with an aggressive form of lung cancer. The approval was based on data from...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Motley Fool

Novavax Takes Another Step Toward FDA Approval

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Selecta Revives MMA Gene Therapy Program After FDA Lifts Hold

Selecta CEO Carsten Brunn/courtesy Selecta Biosciences. Selecta Biosciences is poised to move forward with development efforts for its gene therapy program for methylmalonic academia (MMA) after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted the hold on its clinical trial on March 9. The change was highlighted alongside the announcement of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.18M (+23.1% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, CPRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
Metro International

Britain approves AstraZeneca’s preventative COVID therapy

(Reuters) – Britain’s medicines regulator has approved AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment for preventing infections in adults with poor immune response, marking a major step in the fight against the pandemic as infections surge globally. The decision to grant approval for the treatment, Evusheld, was endorsed by the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
Seeking Alpha

Rail Vision Targets $18 Million U.S. IPO

Rail Vision Ltd. has filed to raise approximately $18 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock and warrants. A Quick Take On Rail Vision Ltd. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) has filed to raise $17.75 million in an IPO of its units consisting of ordinary shares and warrants to purchase ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.
TRAFFIC
