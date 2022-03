All three national divisions of NASCAR head to Georgia for the first race weekend on the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in what is sure to be a show. Chase Briscoe became the 200th different winner in NASCAR Cup Series history with his Phoenix triumph over Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick. Will we see our third different first-time winner of the 2022 season this weekend?

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO