WWE Champion Brock Lesnar reportedly did not blade to cut himself at the recent WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The March 5 live event saw Lesnar quickly retain his title over Austin Theory. After the match, Lesnar was attacked by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The segment ended with Reigns taking Lesnar out with the steel ring steps, and posing over him with both title belts in the air.

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO