tvOS 15.4 in action (Video)

For years, Roku has been the streaming platforms to beat, with millions of users across its smart TVs and streaming accessories. Many users access Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and other streaming services with their Rokus. What some of those users might not know is that Roku has its own live and on-demand TV service called The Roku Channel. Much like Tubi or Pluto TV, The Roku Channel features thousands of hours of third-party content and live channels streaming 24 hours a day. And this week, Roku added a brand new feature to the channel called Save List that will make it easier to keep track of your favorite content.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 20 DAYS AGO