Technology

tvOS 15.4 in action (Video)

By Roland Hutchinson
 2 days ago
Apple released their tvOS 15.4 software update for the Apple TV on Monday. The update was released along with a range of other software updates. The other updates included iOS 15.4 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.4 for the iPad, macOS Monterey 12.3 for the...

