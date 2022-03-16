ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kazula Vargas before UFC London fight: Paddy Pimblett ‘probably overrated’

Tacoma News Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – Kazula Vargas isn’t too impressed with Paddy Pimblett. Vargas (12-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) meets rising star Pimblett (17-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 204 main card at O2 Arena in...

www.thenewstribune.com

MMA Fighting

Greg Hardy among latest wave of fighters removed from UFC roster

Heavyweight Greg Hardy leads the latest group of fighters recently removed from the UFC roster. UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting that Hardy along with Sabina Mazo, Davi Ramos and Jared Gooden are no longer part of the roster. All four completed their contracts with the promotion. While it’s possible...
The Independent

Kamaru Usman vs Canelo Alvarez ‘a stupid fight to make’, Dana White claims

Dana White has dismissed the idea of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman boxing Saul “Canelo” Alvarez as “stupid” and “horrible”.Usman sits atop the UFC’s pound-for-pound men’s rankings and is seen as one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts. Canelo, meanwhile, is the consensus pound-for-pound king in boxing.With Usman having beaten Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington twice each in four of his last five fights, retaining his welterweight belt on each occasion, the 34-year-old is seemingly after a fresh challenge in the form of a crossover fight with Mexican Alvarez, who is a multiple-weight world champion.UFC president White...
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! ‘Corrupt cops’ strand Brian Ortega in Mexico

Top-ranked Featherweight contender Brian Ortega is rumored to be in talks to fight high-flying finisher Yair Rodriguez, but “T-City” has a more immediate problem on his hands. After a run-in with local police, Ortega is stranded in Mexico without his license, meaning he’s unable to make it through the border and return to the states (h/t MMANews).
MMA Fighting

Dana White talks Francis Ngannou and Greg Hardy, previews UFC London

LONDON - UFC president Dana White is hoping to sit down with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou following his knee surgery. Ngannou suffered a knee injury prior to his successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January. Things between White, the UFC, and Ngannou have been quite contentious since “The Predator” captured the title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 almost a year ago. With Ngannou reportedly going under the knife on Friday, White hopes to mend those fences when he returns from this weekend’s UFC London event.
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Turned Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Over the years fans have seen some legendary names get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and in a few weeks more names will have their legacies cemented during the annual induction ceremony. The Undertaker was the first name announced for the 2022 Hall of Fame class, but during...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 204 media day faceoffs: Volkov-Aspinall, Allen-Hooker, Pimblett-Vargas

LONDON – The top three matchups from UFC Fight Night 204 came face-to-face at the conclusion of media day. After answering questions from reporter on Wednesday morning, the athletes from the card locked eyes. That included the heavyweight main event of Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall, the featherweight co-main event of Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker, as well as the featured lightweight contest of Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas.
MMAmania.com

Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall staredown video from UFC London weigh ins

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently held its ceremonial weigh ins for the upcoming UFC London mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, taking place this Sat. (March 19, 2022) from inside O2 Arena in London, England. Watch a full replay of today’s scale-tipping festivities right here. LIVE! Stream UFC...
The Independent

UFC London 2022 weigh-ins LIVE: Latest results as Paddy Pimblett, Dan Hooker and more hit scales

The weigh-ins for UFC London take place today, as main-eventers Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov hit the scales ahead of their heavyweight clash at the O2 Arena, while the other fighters in action in the English capital also look to make weight.Among those stepping out at UFC London are fan favourite Paddy Pimblett, with the Liverpudian set to take on Rodrigo Vargas in a lightweight contest on Saturday, Arnold Allen, who co-main events against Dan Hooker in what should be an enthralling featherweight match-up, and “Meatball” Molly McCann, who faces Luana Carolina at flyweight.In fact, Britons will feature in...
bjpenndotcom

UFC London: ‘Volkov vs. Aspinall’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to England for today’s UFC London event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall. Volkov (34-9 MMA), a former Bellator heavyweight champion, was last seen in action at UFC 267 where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Marcin Tybura. That win was preceded by decision loss to Ciryl Gane.
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson pulls out of World Indoors after quad injury recurrence

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson has pulled out of the World Indoor Championships after an injury scare.The 20-year-old, who won Olympic silver last year, was overwhelming favourite for the 800 metre title.Hodgkinson warmed up at the Stark Arena but decided not to race in Belgrade following a recurrence of a quad injury picked up earlier in January.She said: “I am in great shape so it is obviously a shame not to be competing here in Belgrade, but we decided to take this precautionary step in the best interests of the rest of the year ahead.“I’m really pleased with my indoor season...
The Guardian

Fighting for Liverpool: Paddy the Baddy and Meatball Molly’s UFC takeover

As UFC returns to London, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann talk wrong-un Tory biscuits, Chattin’ Pony and why there is no one like them in the game. Paddy the Baddy and Meatball Molly are laughing, again, in a place of dark pain. On Kempston Street, in the heart of Liverpool, the Next Generation MMA gym rocks with joyful noise even though it is here that Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann practise their bone-breaking kicks and punches. On the mat, and in the cage upstairs, they are flung to the ground by heavier sparring partners who grapple and half-choke them in a restrained imitation of everything that awaits on Saturday night at a sold-out O2 Arena.
