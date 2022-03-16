ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Founder of ZoomInfo honored by technology association

By Sarah Wolf
Columbian
 1 day ago

Henry Schuck, founder of Vancouver’s ZoomInfo, was recognized by the Technology Association of...

www.columbian.com

Black Enterprise

Yasmine Murray Becomes First Black Woman COO at H.J. Russell & Co.

Yasmine S. Murray has been named chief operating officer at H.J. Russell & Co., making her the first Black woman to fill the role in the company’s 70-year history. Based in Atlanta, Russell told BLACK ENTERPRISE the company projects 2022 revenues of $274 million, up from over $170 million in 2021. The company attributes the expected growth to expansion this year into new markets like Boston and New York and boosting its number of standalone projects in the Southeast and other growth markets it is pursuing, stretching from Texas to Massachusetts.
ECONOMY
Columbian

Letter: Lions group serves the public

I read with interest your Cheers & Jeers section of March 5 (“Cheers & Jeers: Ramping up reading; lousy litter,” The Columbian, March 5). The “Cheers” was for Washington state legislation passing a bill to extend a program for books for children birth to 5 years.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWD

CommentSold Appoints Andrew Chen as Chief Product Officer

Click here to read the full article. CommentSold, a leading digital commerce solution, named Andrew Chen as chief product officer. Chen previously served as senior vice president of product, design and data for Global-e (formerly Flow Commerce, which was acquired by Global-e earlier this year). In a statement, CommentSold said Chen brings more than a decade of product leadership experience to his new role, “where he will be accelerating and scaling product investments, building and evolving the company’s team of product managers and designers, and helping to launch new, innovative products for CommentSold’s thousands of merchants.”More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas:...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Rail Roundup: TRAC Intermodal partners with ZEBOX; short line shorts

Chassis provider TRAC Intermodal and startup incubator ZEBOX have established a partnership in which TRAC will engage with startups needing expertise in chassis and supply chain logistics. ZEBOX is headquartered in Marseilles, France, and was created in 2018 by Rodolphe Saade, the chairman and CEO of ocean container shipper CMA...
TRAFFIC
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Osborn Will Be Honored Tonight By Business Associates, Friends

--- M. L. (Ozzie) Osborn, Lewiston city finance commissioner and manager of the J.C. Penney Co. store here for the last 10 years, will shed the latter title March 31 when he retires after 40 years with the Penney organization. After that, he will share his time between civic and...
LEWISTON, ID
Columbian

New Vancouver nonprofit Ripple Impact NW seeks to make giving easy

Ripple Impact NW, a new nonprofit aimed at expanding the breadth and depth of philanthropy in Clark County, officially launched this month. Founded by local entrepreneur and philanthropist Heidi Johnson Bixby and based in downtown Vancouver, Ripple Impact NW was created to connect local nonprofits with people looking to give.
VANCOUVER, WA
outdoorchannelplus.com

CalTrout Founder Richard May Honored at Watershed Evening

Simms Fishing Products donated $10,000 to CalTrout in honor of 2022's Conservationist of the Year. About 100 of California Trout’s top supporters gathered March 10 at Gallery 308, in the San Francisco Fort Mason district, for the organization’s annual Watershed Evening, and to celebrate the lifetime efforts of California Trout founder Richard May. The event was also livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. May was named the 2022 Conservationist of the Year in the Feb.-Mar. issue of Fly Fisherman, his many accomplishments are detailed in that issue, and online at flyfisherman.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Benzinga

Booz Allen Agrees To Acquire EverWatch For Undisclosed Sum

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has agreed to acquire EverWatch, a provider of advanced solutions to the defense and intelligence communities. Deal terms were not disclosed. Reston, Virginia-based EverWatch, a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, builds and operates mission-critical classified platforms to defend against increasingly sophisticated national cyber...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cudos And BlockBeam Partner To Launch The Next Generation Of Green Tech Talent

Decentralized cloud computing provider Cudos is partnering with BlockBeam, to educate the next wave of blockchain talent on the value and impact of decentralized computing. BlockBeam has developed a program, Gateway to Algorand, to educate university students on blockchain sustainability applications, the business value of these innovations, and the positive climate impact generated.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Building a Tech Startup Without a Technical Co-Founder

Dudley Gould is the founder of Audapio, an open banking app that lets auditors work with client bank statements directly from the bank. He says he had a great idea but had no idea how to bring it to life. He started his search for a technical co-founder, that dream partner who could help turn his vision into a product. He found a good friend of a friend with the six years of development experience he’d been told his co-founders needed. But the timing wasn’t right and he said the risks associated with trying to build a startup is not something prepared to do.
TECHNOLOGY
Columbian

City of Vancouver seeks input on Shaffer park planning

City staff invited people of all ages to share their vision for a future park while sipping some coffee, tea and cocoa from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Walnut Grove Elementary School, 6103 N.E. 72nd Ave. Vancouver Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will speak about plans to improve the Raymond E....
VANCOUVER, WA
Columbian

Students at Washington School for the Deaf get lesson in design, drones

As a major expansion project is expected to begin soon at the Washington School for the Deaf, design crews have been taking the time to engage with faculty and students on how the construction will go and what will change about their building. During a Monday morning assembly, representatives from...
EDUCATION
Entrepreneur

Media SaaS Company Amagi Raises $95 million, Joins the Unicorn Club

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS platform for broadcast and connected TV, has raised $95 million funding round followed by a 108 per cent YoY growth in revenues. This financing round was led by Accel with participation from existing investors Norwest Venture Partners and Avataar Ventures.This latest investment brings Amagi’s valuation to more than $1 billion, making it a unicorn.
BUSINESS
Columbian

Rotary celebrates new art at Port of Vancouver’s Terminal 1

A new art installation was unveiled Tuesday at the Port of Vancouver’s Terminal 1 on the Columbia River waterfront. The installation, which was sponsored by the Vancouver Rotary Foundation, was made to celebrate 100 years of the organization’s involvement in the community. Planned two years ago, it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
VANCOUVER, WA
Columbian

Amazon, Sound Transit will build hundreds of apartments in Bellevue, SeaTac in affordable-housing push

SEATTLE — Sound Transit and Amazon are partnering to build 318 affordable-housing units near light-rail stations in Bellevue and SeaTac. The new apartments, funded through $42.5 million in low-rate loans and grants from Amazon, are slated for the Spring District/120th Station in Bellevue and the Angle Lake Station in SeaTac. The units are targeting residents who earn 30-80% area median income. In Seattle, that ranges from $24,300 to $63,300 for a single-earner household, according to the Seattle Housing Authority.
BELLEVUE, WA

