Founder of ZoomInfo honored by technology association

Click here to read the full article. CommentSold, a leading digital commerce solution, named Andrew Chen as chief product officer. Chen previously served as senior vice president of product, design and data for Global-e (formerly Flow Commerce, which was acquired by Global-e earlier this year).
In a statement, CommentSold said Chen brings more than a decade of product leadership experience to his new role, “where he will be accelerating and scaling product investments, building and evolving the company’s team of product managers and designers, and helping to launch new, innovative products for CommentSold’s thousands of merchants.”More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas:...
Comments / 0