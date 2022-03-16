Founder of ZoomInfo honored by technology association

Dudley Gould is the founder of Audapio, an open banking app that lets auditors work with client bank statements directly from the bank. He says he had a great idea but had no idea how to bring it to life. He started his search for a technical co-founder, that dream partner who could help turn his vision into a product. He found a good friend of a friend with the six years of development experience he’d been told his co-founders needed. But the timing wasn’t right and he said the risks associated with trying to build a startup is not something prepared to do.

