Students at Washington School for the Deaf get lesson in design, drones

Maryland School for the Deaf employees gathered in Annapolis on Thursday to implore Gov. Larry Hogan to implement salary increases they say they have been unfairly denied for more than a decade. With two campuses — one in Frederick and one in Columbia — MSD educates Deaf and hard of hearing children from birth until age 21. It’s an independent state agency, and its staffers work for the state government, rather than Frederick or Howard counties’ public school systems. MSD teachers say that while they do receive regular cost of living salary adjustments, they’re supposed to be afforded yearly step increases, too. These raises take an employee’s years of experience into account, moving them up a “step” for each year they’ve worked in the field. But at MSD, employees like Kamilla Jakubowyc, who teaches science at the Frederick campus, say their compensation lags far behind their qualifications. “I’ve been an educator for 19 years,” Jakubowyc said in American Sign Language as an interpreter translated. “But my pay represents that I’m a ninth-year employee.” Several teachers at Thursday’s press conference said their salaries had been mostly “frozen” for 12 years. MSD’s employee handbook, meanwhile, states that “the pay of an employee whose performance is satisfactory or better is increased one step each year.” This is a problem for teachers across the two campuses, said Jo Ann Mackinson, a school counselor at the Columbia building. Recently, she said, her school lost a 16-year staffer who had been stuck at Step 5. Mackinson — and others who made the trip out to the state capital Thursday, including representatives from the American Federation of Teachers — said they didn’t understand why the steps hadn’t been awarded or who, exactly, was responsible for the oversight. “I think it’s just a lack of awareness,” Mackinson said. “I don’t know where to point the finger.” MSD’s finances are managed by the state Department of Budget and Management, a state education department spokesperson said. DBM representatives weren’t available to comment Thursday afternoon. While the Frederick County Teachers Association hashes out a contract each year to ensure educators receive their step increases, MSD teachers are not part of a union. Advocates say the disconnect between mainstream teacher pay and the pay for the specialized employees who staff MSD is unfair. “While we are a state entity, and we must be treated as such, we are a school,” Mackinson said. “And we should be in tandem with pay parity and step increases with all the counties across the state.” Employees are making the push now because Hogan’s office has a $7.6 billion budget surplus thanks to leftover COVID-19 relief funds, Mackinson said. They’re circulating an online petition which had about 300 signatures as of Thursday afternoon. While MSD teachers say they’re scheduled to get a step increase this summer, they argued it won’t be enough to make up for the 12 years without them. A teacher who has been at the school for 25 years but stuck on Step 10, for example, will only move up to step 11. “It’s a joke,” said Deborah Hill, a Columbia MSD employee. Despite these issues, teachers stay because they love their jobs and the strength of the Deaf community in Frederick, said Sherry Bradley, a teacher at the Frederick campus. “As Deaf people, Frederick County is really cool. It’s a very strong Deaf presence. … The interpreting services are just amazing, so why would I leave?” Bradley said. “To go to another state, another county, where the interpreting services are not adequate? I’d rather stay. But I feel stuck at the same time.” The pay disparities have made it difficult for MSD to attract and retain new staff, Bradley and others said Thursday. They expressed concern for the impact so much teacher turnover would have on students, many of whom come from hearing families and rely on MSD for language acquisition, social connections and more. “It’s time for people to understand who we are, what we do,” Mackinson said. “Deaf schools are the bedrock of the Deaf community. It’s not just a school. It’s a social environment. It’s a rich cultural experience.”

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO