ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Students at Washington School for the Deaf get lesson in design, drones

By Griffin Reilly
Columbian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a major expansion project is expected to begin soon at the Washington School for the Deaf, design crews have been taking the time to engage with faculty and students on how the construction will go and what will change about their building. During a Monday morning assembly, representatives...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Utah deaf and blind student wins national literacy contest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah student who is deaf and legally blind has won first place in a national literacy contest. Sarah Gubler, an 11th grader at Jean Massieu School of the Deaf in Millcreek, placed in two categories of Gallaudet University’s National Literacy Competition: ASL poetry and ASL handshapes. Gubler won a $100 prize for each, says a statement from Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
MILLCREEK, UT
Columbian

Students close to getting voting power on Washington education board

When it comes to giving student advocates more say in public school systems, school leadership is all on board, so to speak. The 16 members of the Washington State Board of Education unanimously supported Senate Bill 5497, which will give student members of the board a vote in the decisions that impact their peers across the state.
WASHINGTON STATE
Morganton News Herald

School for the deaf celebrates school spirit, promotes togetherness

The North Carolina School for the Deaf transformed into “Seussville” in celebration of the school’s Spirit Week last week. Timed to coincide with Read Across America Day, when schools across the nation remember the birthday of iconic children’s author Dr. Seuss, NCSD’s Spirit Week featured five days of contests, games, guest readers and special themed snacks and meals.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Frederick News-Post

Maryland School for the Deaf employees ask Hogan for pay increases

Maryland School for the Deaf employees gathered in Annapolis on Thursday to implore Gov. Larry Hogan to implement salary increases they say they have been unfairly denied for more than a decade. With two campuses — one in Frederick and one in Columbia — MSD educates Deaf and hard of hearing children from birth until age 21. It’s an independent state agency, and its staffers work for the state government, rather than Frederick or Howard counties’ public school systems. MSD teachers say that while they do receive regular cost of living salary adjustments, they’re supposed to be afforded yearly step increases, too. These raises take an employee’s years of experience into account, moving them up a “step” for each year they’ve worked in the field. But at MSD, employees like Kamilla Jakubowyc, who teaches science at the Frederick campus, say their compensation lags far behind their qualifications. “I’ve been an educator for 19 years,” Jakubowyc said in American Sign Language as an interpreter translated. “But my pay represents that I’m a ninth-year employee.” Several teachers at Thursday’s press conference said their salaries had been mostly “frozen” for 12 years. MSD’s employee handbook, meanwhile, states that “the pay of an employee whose performance is satisfactory or better is increased one step each year.” This is a problem for teachers across the two campuses, said Jo Ann Mackinson, a school counselor at the Columbia building. Recently, she said, her school lost a 16-year staffer who had been stuck at Step 5. Mackinson — and others who made the trip out to the state capital Thursday, including representatives from the American Federation of Teachers — said they didn’t understand why the steps hadn’t been awarded or who, exactly, was responsible for the oversight. “I think it’s just a lack of awareness,” Mackinson said. “I don’t know where to point the finger.” MSD’s finances are managed by the state Department of Budget and Management, a state education department spokesperson said. DBM representatives weren’t available to comment Thursday afternoon. While the Frederick County Teachers Association hashes out a contract each year to ensure educators receive their step increases, MSD teachers are not part of a union. Advocates say the disconnect between mainstream teacher pay and the pay for the specialized employees who staff MSD is unfair. “While we are a state entity, and we must be treated as such, we are a school,” Mackinson said. “And we should be in tandem with pay parity and step increases with all the counties across the state.” Employees are making the push now because Hogan’s office has a $7.6 billion budget surplus thanks to leftover COVID-19 relief funds, Mackinson said. They’re circulating an online petition which had about 300 signatures as of Thursday afternoon. While MSD teachers say they’re scheduled to get a step increase this summer, they argued it won’t be enough to make up for the 12 years without them. A teacher who has been at the school for 25 years but stuck on Step 10, for example, will only move up to step 11. “It’s a joke,” said Deborah Hill, a Columbia MSD employee. Despite these issues, teachers stay because they love their jobs and the strength of the Deaf community in Frederick, said Sherry Bradley, a teacher at the Frederick campus. “As Deaf people, Frederick County is really cool. It’s a very strong Deaf presence. … The interpreting services are just amazing, so why would I leave?” Bradley said. “To go to another state, another county, where the interpreting services are not adequate? I’d rather stay. But I feel stuck at the same time.” The pay disparities have made it difficult for MSD to attract and retain new staff, Bradley and others said Thursday. They expressed concern for the impact so much teacher turnover would have on students, many of whom come from hearing families and rely on MSD for language acquisition, social connections and more. “It’s time for people to understand who we are, what we do,” Mackinson said. “Deaf schools are the bedrock of the Deaf community. It’s not just a school. It’s a social environment. It’s a rich cultural experience.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#The Lesson#High School#Skanska
GazetteXtra

Craig High School students set to embark for Washington, D.C., as part of Democracy in Action program

While most high school students go on class trips to Washington, D.C., to see the sights, 13 Advanced Placement government students from Janesville’s Craig High School will be in the nation’s capital next week to supplement their studies. In addition to rigorous AP requirements, the Craig students also participate in the Democracy in Action program. Students choose a government topic to research as part of their classroom studies and then continue that research in Washington. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Vancouver, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

On A Positive Note: Lesson In Kindness From Mt. Lebanon School District Students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tiny ladybug with a yellow spot has inspired a mission of kindness and inclusion in the Mt. Lebanon School District. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Sixth-grader Holden Frye returned to his elementary school, Hoover Elementary, to read his new book “The Spot” to students during an assembly. It’s the highlight of the school’s celebration of inclusion. Dot the ladybug is different. She has one yellow spot and a curly antenna, but she wants to feel valued and included. “I think when people read the book, they get an understanding of how you can make people feel by doing...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy