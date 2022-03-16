ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

COVID experts hit the private sector — but still influence policy

By Jay Hancock, Kaiser Health News
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8foo_0egkssvR00
Dr. Michael Mina is pictured in Boston's Jamaica Plain on Dec. 1, 2020. (SUZANNE KREITER / THE BOSTON GLOBE VIA GETTY IMAGES) [ SUZANNE KREITER | BOSTON GLOBE| GETTY IMAGES ]

Millions of free COVID-19 rapid tests arriving in Americans’ mailboxes are long-awaited vindication for Dr. Michael Mina, who, as a Harvard assistant professor, had been advocating for two years that the best way to limit COVID-19 is to identify it quickly, cheaply, and widely with rapid antigen tests so infected people know to isolate themselves.

“Rapid Tests Are the Answer to Living With COVID-19″ was the headline on an October New York Times op-ed he co-authored.

The Atlantic called him “America’s biggest antigen-test advocate.” In much of the world, rapid tests are “free for people and sold to governments for $3 ea[ch] to offer to their residents,” he tweeted last May.

On Oct. 22, he was one of a small group of experts on a Zoom call to advise the Biden administration to urgently ramp up testing by purchasing and sending Americans free tests.

But three weeks after that call, on Nov. 12, Mina announced he was leaving academia to become an executive at eMed, a startup that sells some of the most expensive rapid tests.

In doing so, he joins the list of COVID-19 authorities who are both frequently quoted experts on national pandemic policy and working for companies profiting from that advice.

Other prominent voices on COVID-19 policy with industry ties include Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner under President Donald Trump who is now a director for Pfizer, maker of a leading COVID-19 vaccine; Jeffrey Klausner, a public health professor at the University of Southern California as well as a paid adviser to the testing startup Curative; and Deborah Birx, Trump’s top COVID-19 adviser who became chief medical and science adviser to ActivePure Technology, an air-purifier company.

The transitions drew criticism from some ethics authorities who cite concerns about transparency, credibility, and possible conflicts of interest.

“If Dr. Mina is acting in the capacity of a public health expert and he is financially connected to a company that could benefit from his public comments, he is in a financial conflict of interest,” said Sheldon Krimsky, a professor at Tufts University and the author of “Conflicts of Interest in Science.”

Mina said he is an eMed shareholder but declined to specify his holdings or say how much he is paid in his new position as the company’s chief science officer.

Mina, who spent time as a young man working in a medical clinic in Sri Lanka, where he was ordained as a Buddhist monk, argues he can do much more good at eMed, which certifies test results and plans to expand to testing for other diseases, than he could have at Harvard. He strives to clarify that he has shifted to being a businessman, he said.

“I’m frustrated with this narrative that industry is the dark side,” he said in an interview. “I don’t think it is. I think it’s where the action happens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0egkssvR00

Those who agree with that perspective note that the government has often stumbled in its pandemic response.

“If ever there were a time when it became clear that scientists collaborating with industry can achieve tremendous good, it was during this pandemic,” said Michael Cannon, director of health policy studies at the Cato Institute, which promotes free markets. “The private sector is responsible for creating nearly everything that is helping reduce the harms of COVID-19.”

Proponents of widespread rapid testing note that it is important for controlling the pandemic because the other major diagnostic check for COVID-19, the PCR test, can take days to process in a lab. An infectious person might spread the virus while waiting for results. Rapid antigen tests deliver results at home in 15 minutes but are somewhat less reliable, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Launched in late 2020 with private capital, eMed has 123 employees, with co-founder Dr. Patrice Harris, formerly the president of the American Medical Association, serving as its CEO and Dr. Helene Gayle, known for her groundbreaking work on HIV/AIDS at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as board chairperson.

Its president is Dr. Mitch Morris, formerly the head of Optum Advisory Services, UnitedHealth Group’s consulting arm.

EMed spokesperson Leigh Daniels declined to disclose the source of the company’s startup funding.

The company has signed deals with Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, and Massachusetts to make what it markets as “proctored” rapid tests widely available in those states and has partnered with airlines to certify tests for travelers. In December, the CDC started allowing passengers entering the United States to prove COVID-19 negativity with a rapid test — but only if it is monitored and certified by eMed or another company.

After consumers are mailed Abbott Laboratories’ Binax tests, they swab their noses in an online session with an eMed monitor, who watches the process and verifies the results for a third party such as a school, an employer, or an airline.

“What’s so beautiful about eMed is that you can get tested at home, at your pool, your office, your studio, wherever you’re at,” musician DJ Khaled, signed as an eMed spokesperson, says in a promotional video.

EMed sells rapid COVID-19 tests made by Abbott in $150 six-packs, $25 per test, on its site — twice as much as similar Abbott tests cost in a drugstore. The tests are $35 each — $70 for two — when monitored by eMed and bought through Quest Diagnostics, a large testing company.

Mina has criticized high test prices and argued that government should pay for most tests. In other countries, rapid tests have sold for as little as $1 each.

Tests cost more on eMed’s site and on the Quest site because the price includes monitoring and confirmation by an eMed “certified guide,” Daniels said.

Joining eMed hasn’t changed his recommendations for low-cost testing, Mina said. Widely available rapid tests could even work to eMed’s disadvantage, if it prompted competition from other vendors or lowered demand for eMed’s testing services, he said.

Mina has been quoted or appeared on TV dozens of times since he made the switch from Harvard to entrepreneur, often with somewhat confusing attribution by the journalists.

He makes his new affiliation clear, he said. Journalists quoting or interviewing him often note his eMed connection but usually don’t mention that the company sells COVID-19 tests.

Besides planning to eventually manage other medical tests, such as for strep, eMed aims to speed treatment to patients who test positive and work with pharma companies testing new drugs in clinical trials, he said.

Some transparency advocates would like to see more in the way of disclosure: “I do think that journalists should be asking what type of interests someone might have that could be influencing the opinions that they’re expressing,” said Dr. Michael Carome, director of health research at Public Citizen, a left-leaning consumer advocacy organization.

Other experts who’ve moved into or partnered with industry have adopted their own strategies to navigate the boundary:

“My relationship to Pfizer is prominently disclosed in all my interactions with the media and I regularly make mention of it myself,” Gottlieb said in an email. “I am proud of the relationship and believe it is one element of my experience that informs my perspective and helps me contribute a unique voice to the broader dialogue.”

Birx was unavailable for comment, ActivePure spokesperson Jo Trizila said.

For Klausner’s part, advising Curative gives him a valuable, up-close perspective on attempts to fight the virus, he said.

“Some might think such activities might increase my credibility because I am actively working in the field dealing with real-world issues versus being an armchair epidemiologist,” he said.

Often professors consult for industry or own shares in startups while still holding academic positions, whereas Mina “has actually left Harvard,” said Carome. “Maybe that’s better. He’s not wearing that hat anymore.”

Mina, who was an assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard, said he recognizes that scientists working for corporations might be viewed skeptically.

“When you go from Harvard to industry, it doesn’t matter who you are,” he said. “You lose some credibility in the public eye.”

But he said he sees more of a chance to make a difference with eMed than by staying in academia and publishing research.

Academia “just doesn’t allow you to build stuff. And I got frustrated with that,” he said. “I’ve always been drawn to building and doing rather than just doing papers.”

• • •

How to get tested

Tampa Bay: The Times can help you find the free, public COVID-19 testing sites in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Florida: The Department of Health has a website that lists testing sites in the state. Some information may be out of date.

The U.S.: The Department of Health and Human Services has a website that can help you find a testing site.

• • •

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a site: Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites in your ZIP code.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

• • •

OMICRON VARIANT: Omicron changed what we know about COVID. Here’s the latest on how the infectious COVID-19 variant affects masks, vaccines, boosters and quarantining.

KIDS AND VACCINES: Got questions about vaccinating your kid? Here are some answers.

BOOSTER SHOTS: Confused about which COVID booster to get? This guide will help.

BOOSTER QUESTIONS: Are there side effects? Why do I need it? Here’s the answers to your questions.

PROTECTING SENIORS: Here’s how seniors can stay safe from the virus.

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

COVID medical innovations leave behind people with disabilities

Divya Goel, a 35-year-old deaf-blind woman in Orlando, Florida, has had two telemedicine doctors’ appointments during the pandemic. Each time, she was denied an interpreter. Her doctors told her she would have to get insurance to pay for an interpreter, which is incorrect: Under federal law, it is the physician’s responsibility to provide one.
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s what Tampa Bay projects got federal funding from the $1.5 trillion bill

The $1.5 trillion federal budget bill recently passed by Congress includes millions of dollars in projects for Tampa Bay. Hometown legislators asked for, and got, money for high-speed internet in affordable housing communities, wastewater system upgrades, renovations for the Science Center of Pinellas County and more. President Joe Biden signed the bill earlier this week, which includes provisions to help the Ukraine government.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Tampa, FL
Health
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Virginia State
City
Hernando, FL
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Tampa Bay Times

Florida must invest in clean and fresh water to grow and prosper | Column

One of Ron DeSantis’ first actions as governor was signing Executive Order 19-12 “Achieving More Now For Florida’s Environment.” Announcing the order, he stated, “The protection of water resources is one of the most pressing issues facing our state. That’s why today I’m taking immediate action to combat the threats which have devastated our local economies and threatened the health of our communities.”
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

UF: ‘No merit’ to allegations COVID researchers were pressured

A University of Florida investigation found “no merit” to allegations that university employees were pressured to suppress COVID-19 data or research. The investigative report, released Wednesday, was written by a committee of three professors chosen in December, after a Faculty Senate committee report raised concerns that state officials put undue pressure on researchers handling Florida’s coronavirus data.
UNIVERSITY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tobacco industry gets win at Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE — In what a dissenting justice called a “fundamental shift,” the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday issued a ruling that likely will make it harder for many plaintiffs suing tobacco companies about smoking-related illnesses. The 6-1 ruling dealt with plaintiffs in a large group of cases...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mina
Person
Deborah Birx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Abbott Laboratories#Drugs#Cdc#Americans#Harvard#New York Times
Tampa Bay Times

Why you (and I) should name a trusted contact

For the past few years, financial services companies have been bugging me to name a “trusted contact.” Banks, brokerages and insurers increasingly want to have someone to call or email in case they notice suspicious activity and can’t reach the account holder. I ignored these requests. Trusted...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

UF selects presidential search firm used by USF, FSU

The California-based search firm that recently placed presidents at Florida State University and the University of Central Florida and was involved in the presidential search at the University of South Florida has picked up a new client: the University of Florida. The UF Board of Trustees voted during a meeting...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Tampa Bay Times

On Ukraine, what a change in just a few weeks | Column

There has been an enormous sea change within the European Union, the United States and around the globe sparked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unwarranted and illegal invasion of Ukraine. There is a massive wave of support for the resistance. Suddenly, it is in vogue to speak of freedom, sovereignty and what the West stands for. Putin’s unprovoked assault is rightly taken as an attack on democracy.
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

When the world seems broken is when we need to remember who we are | Column

Hardship and trouble have cast twin shadows on our world. Deep in our souls, we know things are out of place. From astonishment over the senseless war in Ukraine and a wearying pandemic, to pain at the gas pump and disbelief in the grocery aisle, our lives and our world can’t seem to catch a break. And because of it, many are losing hope for the future. And why not? Every part of the world seems broken, shaken and dysfunctional.
SOCIETY
Tampa Bay Times

A 1905 letter from Ukraine | Column

“Dear Son Moshe,” begins the letter, handwritten in Russian. The date is Dec. 22, 1905; the dateline, “Avrutch, Kiev, Old World.”. From Ukraine, Gregori M. Chuzi is writing his son in Brooklyn, New York. The father offers thanks for the “$25 received,” but apologizes. “I could not answer any of your letters sooner because I had no energy to use this pen, and in my wretched heart burns the feeling toward the unpardonable oppressor who does not heed anything to address the ‘intelligentsia,’ the better kind of citizens of our dear, Holy Russia.” The intelligentsia included students, critics, revolutionaries and dissenters — all considered enemies of the state by Tsar Nicholas II of Russia.
EUROPE
Tampa Bay Times

With local lawmakers in charge, USF receives record state funding

The University of South Florida has not always felt the warmth of state lawmakers’ limelight. But Tampa Bay’s 50,000-student university system is poised to see historic funding from the Legislature this year. The school is chalking that up to flush state coffers and the powerful support of two hometown leaders: House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
61K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy