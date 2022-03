Serving the progressive climate agenda, the Biden administration has done everything it can to block the use of natural gas to produce electricity. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s now overt threat to turn off natural gas supplies to Europe has revealed the potentially disastrous national security consequences of impeding U.S. natural gas production and distribution. But there is another, perhaps more fundamental problem with the war on natural gas that is rarely brought to public attention. Namely, natural gas is crucial to achieving the progressive goal of increasing renewable power.

