ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

1 hospitalized after shooting in Plattsburgh

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNNlo_0egkqOoZ00

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in Plattsburgh on March 15.

According to New York State Police, a shooting occurred on Wallace Hill Road in the Town of Plattsburgh. One person was shot and is now being teated at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Man arrested in connection to stolen Waddington car

However, as of 3:30 p.m., all suspects were in custody and there was no threat to the general public.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

New York State Police are being assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Plattsburgh Police Department, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration-Adirondack Drug Task Force Department of Environmental Conservation, and US Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChamplainValley.com

UPDATE: Missing hiker found dead

(UPDATE) — According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Howard’s body was found on the morning of March 18 in the Adirondack High Peaks Wilderness. The DEC did not list a cause of death. NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A search is ongoing for a hiker that has gone missing in the […]
NORTH ELBA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waddington, NY
City
Clinton, NY
Plattsburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Plattsburgh, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#New York State Police#U S Customs#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy