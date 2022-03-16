1 hospitalized after shooting in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in Plattsburgh on March 15.

According to New York State Police, a shooting occurred on Wallace Hill Road in the Town of Plattsburgh. One person was shot and is now being teated at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

However, as of 3:30 p.m., all suspects were in custody and there was no threat to the general public.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

New York State Police are being assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Plattsburgh Police Department, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration-Adirondack Drug Task Force Department of Environmental Conservation, and US Customs and Border Protection.

