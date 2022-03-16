ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cloud seeding might not be as promising as drought-troubled states hope

Trumann Democrat
 2 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Ticks carrying mysterious but potentially deadly virus now found in 6 US states, study says

Scientists have found that the rare but potentially deadly Heartland virus is circulating in lone star ticks in Georgia, confirming the virus’ active transmission happening within the state.The scientists, in a study published on Wednesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, conducted a genetic analysis of virus samples isolated from ticks collected in central Georgia.Researchers, including those from Emory University in the US, have said the virus’ genetic material RNA has been detected in immature and mature stages of the tick A. americanum from Missouri, Alabama, Illinois, Kansas and New York until now, although it remains unclear if the virus...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Seeding#Colorado State University
Grist

Can cloud seeding help quench the thirst of the US West?

This story was originally published by Yale Environment 360 and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Not since Charlemagne was crowned Holy Roman Emperor in 800 A.D. has the American West been so dry. A recent study in Nature Climate Change found the period 2000 to 2021 was the driest 22 years in more than a millennium, attributing a fifth of that anomaly to human-caused climate change. The megadrought has meant more fires, reduced agricultural productivity, and reduced hydropower generation. Last summer, the United States’ two largest reservoirs — Lake Mead and Lake Powell — reached their lowest levels ever, triggering unprecedented cuts in water allocations to Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico.
ENVIRONMENT
Bismarck Tribune

State doling out hay hauling aid for drought-stricken ranchers

A North Dakota Agriculture Department program that reimburses a portion of feed or livestock hauling expenses for drought-stricken ranchers will disburse money this week to hundreds of producers. The state in late August reactivated the Emergency Feed Transportation Assistance Program and approved $2.5 million to fund it. The program aids...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOMO News

More than half of Washington state is in a drought

Currently, 56% of Washington State is in some form of drought. While adequate winter precipitation has eradicated drought west of the Cascade Crest, eastern Washington remains drier than normal. Extreme drought exists in portions of Yakima, Benton, and Klickitat County. Ongoing La Niña favors drought improvement for eastern Washington as...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy