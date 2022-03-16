ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Russian carmaker Avtovaz partially resumes operations

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Adds detail)

March 16 (Reuters) - Top Russian carmaker Avtovaz partially resumed operations on Wednesday, a spokesperson told reporters, after suspending output due to supply chain disruptions.

Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault, has periodically stopped its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants this month due to a shortage in supplies of electronic components.

It said on Wednesday it would resume production of two models, Granta and Niva, from March 16 to March 18. .

Production of other popular models, the Vesta and vehicles on Renault’s B0 platform, remains on hold.

The company said it would separately announce a work schedule for the period after March 18.

Avtovaz also said it would bring forward its corporate vacation in order to stockpile more electronic components and ensure more stable operations.

The vacation will run from April 4 to April 24, instead of the original plan of July 25 to Aug. 14.

Renault, which returned to profit in 2021 after two years of losses, is among Western companies most exposed to Russia, where it makes 8% of its core earnings, according to Citibank. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Mark Potter)

