The country star complimented his co-host’s outfit, as they kicked off the Academy of Country Music Awards together. How could you not be amazed by Dolly Parton? Jimmie Allen, 36, was extremely complimentary to the 75-year-old country icon during their opening to the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday March 7. As Dolly rocked her silver sequin-jumpsuit, Jimmie let her know just how great she looked. “You’re like an Energizer Bunny but you look like a Playboy Bunny,” he said.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO