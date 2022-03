BERKELEY (KPIX) — There are signs that a COVID surge in the United States may be just a week or two away. The Centers for Disease Control is reporting it has seen an uptick of coronavirus in wastewater samples across the country. Cases of COVID are at their lowest levels in 8 months, but if what’s going on in the United Kingdom is a sign of things to come, Dr. John Swartzberg from UC Berkeley Public Health says we may have to consider reimplementing restrictions once again. “Right on our shores, we see a tsunami heading our way,” says Dr. Swartzberg. That...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO