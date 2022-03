RICHMOND (CBS SF/AP/CBS News) — Bay Area figure skating champion Alysa Liu and her family in Richmond were among those targeted in a spying operation that the Justice Department alleges was ordered by the Chinese government. Arthur Liu told The Associated Press he had been contacted by the FBI last October, and warned about the scheme just as his 16-year-old daughter was preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The father said he did not tell his daughter about the issue so as not to scare her or distract her from the competition. Arthur Liu said he took a stand against China’s bullying...

