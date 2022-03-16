12 Times Jhene Aiko Gave Us Fashion Killa Vibes On The Red Carpet

Jhene Aiko is one artist I could vibe to on a daily basis. You may not be a, ‘burn some sage, light an incense, and charge your crystals’ type of gal, but her songs carry themes that all women can relate to. From being deep in love to hating your guts, Jhene Aiko’s songs covers all bases.

Aiko usually dresses her petite frame in colorful, bohemian-style clothing. She doesn’t run from prints, embraces oversized clothing, and is a huge fan of rocking braids. Her lowkey style matches her music and her overall presence. Although the pint-size singer often collaborates with stylists, it is clear that they’ve perfected her style aesthetic. Everything she wears is always properly tailored, perfectly accessorized, and her hair and makeup in 100% on point.

Today (3/16) the sultry songstress turns 34 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down the 12 times Jhene Aiko’s fashion was the talk of the town.

1. JHENE AIKO AT THE SUPER BOWL LVI, 2022

Jhené Aiko performed “America The Beautiful” prior to the start of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The singer sparkled in a David Koma sequined gown with a slit up one thigh.

2. JHENE AIKO AT DISNEY’S PREMIERE OF “SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS” 2021

Jhené Aiko attended Disney’s premiere of “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings” at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. She dazzled in an Iris Van Herpen Spring 2021 gown.

3. JHENE AIKO AT THE DAILY FRONT ROW 8TH ANNUAL FASHION MEDIA AWARDS, 2021

Jhené Aiko attended the The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. Aiko was a golden ray of sunshine in a floor-length Toni Maticevski gown.

4. JHENE AIKO AT THE 63RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2021

Jhene Aiko gave us powder princess vibes at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, broadcasted live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

The songbird wore a gorgeous Monsoori dress that reminded me of Rihanna’s pink Giambattista Valli gown that she wore to the Grammys in 2015.

5. JHENE AIKO AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2020

Jhené Aiko looked amazing in blue Dolce & Gabbana pants, a matching trench coat and an animal print bralette at the 2020 Roc Nation Brunch.

6. JHENE AIKO AT A PRESS EVENT FOR KAT VON D BEAUTY, 2019

Jhené Aiko attended a Press Event With Kat Von D Beauty for True Portrait Foundation in an adorable yet sexy polka dot and sheer dress. The singer became a brand ambassador for the brand in 2019.

7. JHENE AIKO AT THE CFDA AWARDS, 2019

Jhene Aiko lit up the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Awards in a lilac Pyer Moss ensemble. The two-piece set was cute, but can we get into those waist-length braids?

8. JHENE AIKO AT SEPHORIA: HOUSE OF BEAUTY, 2019

Jhene Aiko attended SEPHORiA: House of Beauty in a cutesy white babydoll dress. What a vision! I’d typically frown on a petite woman wearing a shapeless balloon-style dress. In true Jhene fashion, she pulled this off effortlessly. If you have a small frame, proper tailoring is the key seamlessly executing the look.

9. JHENE AIKO AT SPOTIFY’S 2ND ANNUAL SECRET GENIUS AWARDS, 2018

Jhene Aiko attended Spotify’s 2nd Annual Secret Genius Awards in a navy blue, oversized matching set, partnered with a nude crop top. I’m obsessed with this casual ensemble, mainly because it’s something I would wear. It’s the perfect combination of sexiness and comfort.

10. JHENE AIKO AT THE GUGGENHEIM INTERNATIONAL GALA PRE-PARTY, 2018

Jhene Aiko attended the 2018 Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party in a printed Dior mini dress. Because the singer doesn’t wear tons of mini dresses or skirts, this was definitely a new vibe for her. Still, the intricate print detail captures a lot of her style personality.

11. JHENE AIKO AT CHRISTIE’S X WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND 25TH ANNIVERSARY AUCTION PREVIEW, 2018

Jhene Aiko went to Christie’s x What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction Preview at What Goes Around Comes Around in an all-black ensemble.

12. JHENE AIKO AT CHRISTIAN DIOR HAUT COUTURE RUNWAY SHOW, 2018

Jhene Aiko attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show in a tan dress and printed duster by the brand. this chic look is a modern interpretation of a bohemian goddess. From the color scheme to the prints, this look perfectly defines Jhene’s style.