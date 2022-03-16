ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

12 Times Jhene Aiko Gave Us Fashion Killa Vibes On The Red Carpet

By Marsha Badger
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRQA0_0egkmlUe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTiST_0egkmlUe00

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Jhene Aiko is one artist I could vibe to on a daily basis. You may not be a, ‘burn some sage, light an incense, and charge your crystals’ type of gal, but her songs carry themes that all women can relate to. From being deep in love to hating your guts, Jhene Aiko’s songs covers all bases.

Aiko usually dresses her petite frame in colorful, bohemian-style clothing. She doesn’t run from prints, embraces oversized clothing, and is a huge fan of rocking braids. Her lowkey style matches her music and her overall presence. Although the pint-size singer often collaborates with stylists, it is clear that they’ve perfected her style aesthetic. Everything she wears is always properly tailored, perfectly accessorized, and her hair and makeup in 100% on point.

Today (3/16) the sultry songstress turns 34 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down the 12 times Jhene Aiko’s fashion was the talk of the town.

1. JHENE AIKO AT THE SUPER BOWL LVI, 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jh88R_0egkmlUe00 Source:Getty

Jhené Aiko performed “America The Beautiful” prior to the start of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The singer sparkled in a David Koma sequined gown with a slit up one thigh.

2. JHENE AIKO AT DISNEY’S PREMIERE OF “SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS” 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CDNM_0egkmlUe00 Source:Getty

Jhené Aiko attended Disney’s premiere of “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings” at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. She dazzled in an Iris Van Herpen Spring 2021 gown.

3. JHENE AIKO AT THE DAILY FRONT ROW 8TH ANNUAL FASHION MEDIA AWARDS, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCp7t_0egkmlUe00 Source:Getty

Jhené Aiko attended the The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. Aiko was a golden ray of sunshine in a floor-length Toni Maticevski gown.

4. JHENE AIKO AT THE 63RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2021

Source:Getty

Jhene Aiko gave us powder princess vibes at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, broadcasted live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

The songbird wore a gorgeous Monsoori dress that reminded me of Rihanna’s pink Giambattista Valli gown that she wore to the Grammys in 2015.

5. JHENE AIKO AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dH0FU_0egkmlUe00
Source:Getty

Jhené Aiko looked amazing in blue Dolce & Gabbana pants, a matching trench coat and an animal print bralette at the 2020 Roc Nation Brunch.

6. JHENE AIKO AT A PRESS EVENT FOR KAT VON D BEAUTY, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfFyu_0egkmlUe00 Source:Getty

Jhené Aiko attended a Press Event With Kat Von D Beauty for True Portrait Foundation in an adorable yet sexy polka dot and sheer dress. The singer became a brand ambassador for the brand in 2019.

7. JHENE AIKO AT THE CFDA AWARDS, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2GFh_0egkmlUe00 Source:Getty

Jhene Aiko lit up the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Awards in a lilac Pyer Moss ensemble. The two-piece set was cute, but can we get into those waist-length braids?

8. JHENE AIKO AT SEPHORIA: HOUSE OF BEAUTY, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5nZo_0egkmlUe00 Source:Getty

Jhene Aiko attended SEPHORiA: House of Beauty in a cutesy white babydoll dress. What a vision! I’d typically frown on a petite woman wearing a shapeless balloon-style dress. In true Jhene fashion, she pulled this off effortlessly. If you have a small frame, proper tailoring is the key seamlessly executing the look.

9. JHENE AIKO AT SPOTIFY’S 2ND ANNUAL SECRET GENIUS AWARDS, 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aXqr_0egkmlUe00 Source:Getty

Jhene Aiko attended Spotify’s 2nd Annual Secret Genius Awards in a navy blue, oversized matching set, partnered with a nude crop top. I’m obsessed with this casual ensemble, mainly because it’s something I would wear. It’s the perfect combination of sexiness and comfort.

10. JHENE AIKO AT THE GUGGENHEIM INTERNATIONAL GALA PRE-PARTY, 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xrjkU_0egkmlUe00 Source:Getty

Jhene Aiko attended the 2018 Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party in a printed Dior mini dress. Because the singer doesn’t wear tons of mini dresses or skirts, this was definitely a new vibe for her. Still, the intricate print detail captures a lot of her style personality.

11. JHENE AIKO AT CHRISTIE’S X WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND 25TH ANNIVERSARY AUCTION PREVIEW, 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmMXq_0egkmlUe00 Source:Getty

Jhene Aiko went to Christie’s x What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction Preview at What Goes Around Comes Around in an all-black ensemble.

12. JHENE AIKO AT CHRISTIAN DIOR HAUT COUTURE RUNWAY SHOW, 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geL61_0egkmlUe00 Source:Getty

Jhene Aiko attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show in a tan dress and printed duster by the brand. this chic look is a modern interpretation of a bohemian goddess. From the color scheme to the prints, this look perfectly defines Jhene’s style.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Saweetie Wows in Black Sheer Cutout Dress and Strappy Black Sandals for Billboard Women in Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Saweetie makes a bold statement at the Billboard Women in Music Awards red carpet. The “Icy Chain” rapper was spotted on the carpet for the event on Wednesday in Inglewood, Calif. while wearing a look suitable for the “Icy Girl.” Outfit-wise, Saweetie opted for a sheer black dress from Valentino Couture. The garment featured a see-thru bodice that featured a black strap placed along her chest paired with a black piece of fabric around her waist that separated the skirt for the top. The rest of the gown had a sheer skirt that incorporated...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Rocks Fishnet Stockings & Bright Yellow Hair For Marc Jacobs Spring 2022 Campaign

Nicki Minaj looked fabulous in a pair of fishnet stockings, tiny high-waisted hot pants, a cropped tee & bright neon yellow hair for the new Marc Jacobs spring 2022 campaign. Nicki Minaj absolutely slayed the Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny, skintight white crop top with a pair of high-waisted black underwear shorts. The 39-year-old rapper styled her look with a pair of fishnet tights and knee-high, cutout platform boots.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Worried Pete Davidson Will Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

Kanye “Ye” West didn’t hold back about his true feelings on ex Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in an explosive new Instagram rant. "I'm really concerned that SKETE will get my kids' mom hooked on drugs. He's in rehab every [two] months," the rapper, 44, who shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, 41, alleged in the caption of his post on March 16.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Hot Pink Curve-Hugging Gown With Sheer Gloves at SAG Awards

Salma Hayek lit up the SAG Awards red carpet in a hot pink gown that perfectly complemented her curves!. Salma Hayek looked incredible on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, as she attended on behalf of the nominated film House Of Gucci. The 55-year-old slayed in a hot pink gown and sheer gloves while walking the red carpet at the kick off to awards season! The dress was an asymmetrical halter top, that ruched at the chest and wrapped tightly around her waist. It then hinged up at her hips and hung like a cape down her back. Salma accessorized with sheer gloves that featured polka-dots and lots of diamonds on her rings and wrists. The Mexican star put her hair up in a messy-like ponytail and it was such a great choice for the elegant gown.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Embraces the Cold in a Fuchsia Wrap Dress Paired With Matching Sandals for NBA All-Star Weekend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Although it’s cold outside, Tiffany Haddish basks in windy glory. The “Girls Trip” star shared a video on Instagram today that showed the comedian wearing a bright look during NBA All-Star Weekend. For the outfit, Haddish wore a fuchsia pink silk coat that doubled as a dress. The garment featured chic lapels and a waist tie that helps accentuate Haddish’s body. It also had silver buttons for a shiny touch. For accessories, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Rocks Flared Jeans & Converse Sneakers While Out In NYC – Photo

Suri Cruise may be young but she has style as she rocked a green puffy jacket and matching mask along with her flared jeans and Converse sneakers. Suri Cruise, 15, is growing up fast and looking more like her mom Katie Holmes each day! Suri looked adorable in a green puffy jacket and flared jeans. She completed her outfit with a pair of blue Converse sneakers and an olive face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. At a quick glance, one could definitely mistake her for her mom as her long light brown hair flowed as she walked.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Stuns In Gorgeous Emerald Green Deep-V Gown On BAFTA Red Carpet — Photos

Lady Gaga stepped out on the red carpet of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, the event in which she’s nominated for an award for her role in ‘House of Gucci.’. Lady Gaga, 35, looked incredible at the 2022 British Academy of Film Awards on March 13! The singer and actress turned heads in an Old Hollywood inspired mermaid style dress by Ralph Lauren. The deep green velvet gown included a sexy plunge cut, showing off a diamond and emerald necklace by Tiffany & Co. which matched the brand’s “Schlumberger” bracelet. She looked every bit the movie star as she accessorized with a black ostrich feather.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giambattista Valli
Person
Rihanna
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber’s Hospitalization Reportedly Made Husband Justin See Her Differently

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber revealed that she was hospitalized last Thursday for stroke-like symptoms. She has fully recovered, but the experience was scarring for her husband, Justin Bieber, People reports. A source close to him explained why he is more shaken than even she was by it—and how the incident altered the way he sees his partner of over three years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Fashion Killa#Cbs#Cincinnati Bengals
Footwear News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Make the Perfect Pair in Matching Navy Outfits at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith proved they still make the perfect pair on the red carpet—matching outfits included—at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. Smith is notably nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his starring role in the drama film “King Richard.” Pinkett Smith arrived in a sweeping navy blue Gareth Pugh dress, which included a dramatic bunched skirt. The vintage number featured structured shoulders and two lightly contrasting black sleeves, creating a layered edgy moment. She gave the dynamic gown an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Ciara Plays Dress Up in Statement Outfits in Behind-The-Scenes Video on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara knows how to show her versatility when it comes to clothing. The “1,2 Step” singer shared a video on Instagram Wednesday that showed her walking around in four different looks that have graced her Instagram feed and red carpets alike. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) When it comes to the first outfit, Ciara wore a lime green t-shirt tucked into a pair of completely distressed Levi’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Is All Business in Leather Suit and Hidden Heels at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Christina Aguilera brought businesswoman glamour to the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park. The star posed on the red carpet with numerous female music stars, including Normani, Banks, Sheryl Crow and more. While hitting the red carpet, the “Burlesque” actress posed in a strong-shouldered suit. Channeling ’80s edge, Aguilera arrived in a leather suit with a blazer that included front piping and sharp lapels. A set of matching trousers completed her look, similarly to new style by Halston, Peter Do and Dolce and Gabbana. Opting to go sans...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Regina Hall Shines in Gold Metallic Dress and Strappy Stilettos at Independent Spirit Awards

Click here to read the full article. Regina Hall went vintage at the Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday evening. The actress attended the ceremony with a range of stars, including Kristen Stewart, Julia Fox, Lily James and more. The “Master” star hit the red carpet in a one-sleeved Lanvin dress. Designed by the late Alber Elbaz, the vintage number featured a knee-length silhouette with one long 3/4-length sleeve and a metallic gold sheen. Hall’s look gained added glamour from a matching Tyler Ellis clutch, as well as layered rings and drop earrings from Nadri Jewelry, Irene Neuwirth and...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Hello Magazine

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards

Awards season is officially here and with the prestigious accolades comes a glamorous red carpet. The 2022 Independent Film Spirit Awards is no different and on Sunday some of the best from TV and film flocked to the blue carpet at the Santa Monica Pier in their finest attire. Fashion fans have been spoiled with show-stopping looks from the likes of Kristen Stewart, Rosario Dawson, Lily James, and so many more!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy