Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Salem, Grafton, Aurora, and Rowlesburg

By WV Daily News
 2 days ago
MORGANTOWN (WVDN) – Bonnie’s Bus, mobile mammography unit, will visit Harrison, Taylor, and Preston counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.

A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:

Salem Healthcare from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on March 22. For an appointment, call 304-782-2000.
Taylor County Family Resource Network in Grafton from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on March 23. For an appointment, call 304-265-1288.
Aurora Volunteer Fire Department from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on March 24. For an appointment, call 304-735-3155.
Preston Taylor Community Health Centers in Rowlesburg from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 25. For an appointment, call 304-454-2421.
Patient and staff safety is a top priority, and extra precautions will be taken during the pandemic. These include staff wearing masks, patients waiting in their car until their appointment time, and thorough sanitization between patients.

The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, if available. Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) to cover the cost of their screening mammogram. Uninsured women living in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the Bus through the generosity of grant funding and donations. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.

Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 25,000 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia and led to the detection of more than 125 cases of breast cancer since 2009. Many of those screened are underinsured or uninsured and qualify for screening through the WVBCCSP.

Bonnie’s Bus works in collaboration with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, women’s groups, and other community leaders working to help reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer in West Virginia.

Made possible by a generous gift from West Virginia natives Jo and Ben Statler to the Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus is operated in partnership with WVU Hospitals. The Bus is named after Jo Statler’s late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.

For information on Bonnie’s Bus, see WVUCancer.org/Bonnie.

