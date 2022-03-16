ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘He’d be far less likely to leave’ – Arsenal could stop Saka’s Man City transfer by making him captain, says Lescott

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BUKAYO SAKA should be made Arsenal captain to stop him leaving the club, says Joleon Lescott.

Saka, 20, has been tipped to be Mikel Arteta's next skipper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TImRs_0egkmiqT00
Saka is in contention to be the next Arsenal captain Credit: Rex

And Lescott reckons it'll stop the youngster from moving on, even if the Gunners don't make it to Europe's most elite competition.

Speaking to LiveScore about the England winger, the 39-year-old former Man City defender said: "You need someone who is going to be playing every week, who can be accountable, and I think Bukayo Saka is that man.

"Though he’s still only young, he endured something in the summer with England that most wouldn’t face in their entire career.

"I think Mikel Arteta said it himself, that coming through that penalty miss has done wonders for his character and confidence and I think he’d relish that responsibility.

"Also, from an Arsenal perspective, Saka is a player they have to keep hold of at all costs.

"He has aspirations to play in the Champions League next season.

"But by giving him the armband, I think he’d be far less likely to leave if they did miss out on the top four.

"He’s come through the ranks, he loves the club — he simply has to be a leading candidate."

CHELTENHAM FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS - ALL THE LATEST DEALS FOR THE RACING THIS WEEK

The 20-year-old has continued to show why he is one of the most promising stars in world football with another stunning season for the North Londoners

The England international has scored nine goals and produced five assists for the fourth-placed side already this campaign.

But his talents are not going unnoticed elsewhere, and with his contract set to expire in 2024, speculation over his future is beginning to mount.

Man City are reportedly watching him and could launch a bid should the Gunners fail to make the top four.

And Saka has been urged to quit if Arsenal don't claim a Champions League spot - even though he is said to 'love the club'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTf7V_0egkmiqT00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Thomas Tuchel should be Prime Minister!': Joe Cole lavishes praise on Chelsea boss for exemplary leadership during 'turbulent time' at crisis club

Joe Cole has heaped praise on Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for his dignified handling of a turbulent time at Stamford Bridge. The German has fronted up and answered difficult questions while others at Stamford Bridge refuse to put their head above the parapet. Owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Joleon Lescott
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'scout Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch' as they look to strengthen their midfield... but the Dutch wonderkid 'would prefer a move to Bayern Munich' where his agent Mino Raiola has strong connections

Manchester United have reportedly scouted highly-rated Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as they consider a potential move to bring him to Old Trafford. The youngster is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in world football and has been linked with a host of top European sides. Midfield is seen as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City: Who has best run-in fixtures in Premier League title race?

Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Wednesday night has moved Jurgen Klopp’s side to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City and set up what should be a thrilling finish to a title race that at one point seemed over.The Reds have clawed their way back from a 13-point deficit since January, aided by games in hand, but are riding a nine-game winning streak as the showdown between the two sides in Manchester on 10 April looms.But while that fixture understandably catches the eye, neither City boss Pep Guardiola nor Liverpool counterpart Klopp will call it decisive,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

How can Ireland win the Six Nations title this weekend?

FRANCE are closing in on the Six Nations after a win over Wales. The French secured a 13-9 victory with a dogged defensive display, opening up at seven point gap at the top and are now just one match away from the Grand Slam. But Ireland kept themselves in the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Man City#England#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Who will buy Chelsea? The potential new owners of club after Roman Abramovich

The Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea is coming to an end. Following sanctions against Abramovich and the freezing of his assets, the UK government are overseeing the move which will see him relinquish control of the club he purchased in 2003.After handing over stewardship of the club in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, Abramovich said that selling the club was in “the best interest of the fans, employees, sponsors and partners”. A statement from Abramovich continued: “I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
354K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy