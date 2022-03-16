ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W.Va. corn, alfalfa up in 2021

By Review Staff
Hampshire Review
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s production of grain crops was a mixed bag in 2021. Alfalfa sales grew a whopping 62% and corn sales were up 15%, but the biggest crop — hay other than alfalfa — fell 10%. • Corn for grain sold for $29.55...

