An annotated life

The book is, "A Farmer's Life; Notes from Terhune Orchards," beautifully authored by Gary Mount. You'll read about Gary & Pam Mount as they returned from the Peace Corps back in the 70's, & bought a 55 acre farm. Their farm isn't anything at all like "Green Acres," on the old television show, as Gary & Pam find meaning in life through vocation-the growing of apples, peaches, pears, cherries & sundry crops (45 in all!) Saturday, tomorrow morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia, I'll have the book up for grabs. "The Famer's Life" is available from Farcounty Press in Helena. Visit www.farcountrypress.com & then listen to WIN Saturday morning, 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia on KSEN & K96.
