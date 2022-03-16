ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, WV

An annotated life

Hampshire Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucker Durante Jones shuffled off this mortal coil Thursday, March 10, 2022, a victim of a fall in his old age. (I know, AP style says just use “died,” but Shakespeare penned that phrase as part of Hamlet’s soliloquy some 420 years ago and I’ve always loved it, and besides, the...

www.hampshirereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

A toast to life

LIMA — After six months in the hospital with pneumonia from COVID-19, Bart Recker is relearning the basics and enjoying his first days of freedom. He started with his first beer after COVID, joined by the medical team that saved his life. Recker, 47, was discharged on Tuesday from...
LIMA, OH
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Responds After Ty Young is Seen With Another Woman in Public

Mimi Faust’s past with Stevie J. made her fearful of getting married. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust went through a lot with Stevie J. In fact, she didn’t know he was messing around with Joseline Hernandez until they started filming the show. Stevie wanted to have both women at the same time. Once, he even gave both a promise ring just minutes apart. To no surprise, a therapy session for all three ended up being a violent disaster. Joseline was so fed up that she punched Stevie J. in the middle of the session. So it’s safe to say that a lot of drama came from the love triangle that had people talking plenty on social media.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chloe, WV
County
Mineral County, WV
State
West Virginia State
State
Missouri State
City
Clarksburg, WV
rolling out

‘Black and Missing’ co-founder warns mothers how their daughters can be missing

Derrica Wilson and her sister-in-law Natalie Wilson co-founded the Black and Missing Foundation together with the alarming number of missing Black women and children in mind. Every day people of color go missing and the same passion that is put behind finding White women, men, and children is not exercised. In most cases, the whereabouts of people of color remain unknown for years and the incident is not classified as a crime and is not heavily investigated.
SOCIETY
Mahnoor Chaudhry

Opinion: Private Life is a Happy Life

It's turned into tough to live a private life in this modernised age. Technology, social media, internet, and so-called competitions of status are consuming us without even making us realize it. We are running behind very superficial things. People who dislike socialism have also chosen to live a social life just because it’s become a big need in this era. Very few people remain who prefer to live a private life over living a noisy social life. People who don’t prefer to be more socialised are not stuck to the so-called need of being social. And they are luckiest because they know the fact that “private life is a happy life.”
K96 FM

The Life Of A Farmer

The book is, "A Farmer's Life; Notes from Terhune Orchards," beautifully authored by Gary Mount. You'll read about Gary & Pam Mount as they returned from the Peace Corps back in the 70's, & bought a 55 acre farm. Their farm isn't anything at all like "Green Acres," on the old television show, as Gary & Pam find meaning in life through vocation-the growing of apples, peaches, pears, cherries & sundry crops (45 in all!) Saturday, tomorrow morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia, I'll have the book up for grabs. "The Famer's Life" is available from Farcounty Press in Helena. Visit www.farcountrypress.com & then listen to WIN Saturday morning, 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia on KSEN & K96.
AGRICULTURE
SheKnows

The Young and the Restless

From Monday, March 21, through Friday, March 25, Ashland proves that he does indeed know by making plans to get the hell outta Dodge. In other teasers, Lily spills a secret, Victor sounds the battle cry, and Phyllis manages to do something that we didn’t even realize was possible without a decoder ring! Read on, and we’ll go over all the details…
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ
Person
Shakespeare

Comments / 0

Community Policy