What Makes the 2022 Toyota RAV4 an Excellent SUV to Drive?

Sometimes, combining two good things makes for one super awesome thing. See: chocolate and peanut butter. Sometimes, not so much. See: the 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road. On paper, it should work. The RAV4 is a solid compact crossover that's a few minor upgrades away from being fantastic. Toyota Racing Development, better known as TRD, makes awesome off-road stuff and incorporates them on rigs like the Tacoma pickup and 4Runner SUV. Problem is, not all TRDs are made the same. A TRD Pro means the TRD people really went to town on the vehicle. TRD Off-Road means someone threw some off-road-ish parts at it and called it a day.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO