NY Rangers trade deadline predictions and targets

One of the top players who could be available at the 2022 NHL trade deadline is Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux. Giroux is in the final year of his contract, but he does have a full no-movement clause, so he'll only get traded if he wants to go and approves of the destination. Will the chance to win the Stanley Cup for the first time result in Giroux leaving the Flyers after more than a decade in Philly?

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO