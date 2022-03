MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Security camera footage of her two dogs recently made a Millsboro woman richer by $10,000 courtesy of a long-running network TV show. Carol Billardo and her husband, Chris Modesto, were checking in on their two dogs, Tinkerbell and Odin, through their security cameras right after they moved in to their house in September 2021 when they decided to talk to them. Their commands completely bamboozled the two pooches, not knowing where the disembodied voices were coming from, causing them to peer into the camera for a closer look.

6 DAYS AGO