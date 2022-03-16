Pine trees

Jimmy was a friend of mine. He was blind, but often saw more than I did. He was nine when he walked up to my lifeguard stand, introduced himself, and asked me to teach him how to swim. I taught him how to swim and he taught me how to see. He taught me how to read braille and see with my fingers. He told me the color red was the sound of trumpets blaring, and I heard color for the first time. He cared nothing about the color of skin, and asked me to read him Alex Haley’s Autobiography of Malcom X that was just out, and from reading that book together, well, we grew alongside each other.

