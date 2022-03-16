ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire Review
Cover picture for the articleThe acreage that makes up Selah has fewer pine trees than the adjoining homesteads. Of our estimated 1,000 trees, we may have 50 trees that are pine. And most of them seem to line our long gravel driveway. Pine trees shoot up quickly (up to 2 feet a year)...

Sierra Sun

Pine Nuts: A cube of ice

As Mark Twain tells us, “It’s the little things that smoothes people’s roads out the most.”. And so it happened back in 1966 on a hellish afternoon in a Vietnam village, that a Montagnard woman handed a Marine a cube of ice. There was no electricity in that village, nor was there enough money to purchase a generator, so how could this guardian angel have manufactured a cube of ice?
Sierra Sun

Pine Nuts: Jimmy was a friend of mine

Jimmy was a friend of mine. He was blind, but often saw more than I did. He was nine when he walked up to my lifeguard stand, introduced himself, and asked me to teach him how to swim. I taught him how to swim and he taught me how to see. He taught me how to read braille and see with my fingers. He told me the color red was the sound of trumpets blaring, and I heard color for the first time. He cared nothing about the color of skin, and asked me to read him Alex Haley’s Autobiography of Malcom X that was just out, and from reading that book together, well, we grew alongside each other.
Payson Roundup

Artist working on newest mural in Pine

Artist Elizabeth Fowler shows her love of Rim Country through her art. Her murals cover walls from the Sawmill Theatres to the Danzeisen Dairy Store and ERA real estate office in Payson, but she’s now expanded her reach. The owners of the future Lodge at 5600 in Pine have asked Fowler to paint the seasons of Pine/Strawberry in four panels to grace the walls of their eight-room lodge.
West Virginia State
The Independent

Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
