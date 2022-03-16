Mary Free Bed offers tips for National Nutrition Month

FOX 17 was joined by Jessi Holden, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital to discuss nutrition and how to get the most out of the flavors you incorporate.

If you did not know, March is National Nutrition Month and our guest is offering guidance on simple ways to focus on your nutrition without sacrificing flavor.

Pick a traditional cultural dish

Consider trying Sambar, a spicy lentil and vegetable stew, which originates from India

Try Vietnamese spring rolls with a dipping sauce

Explore Mahshi, a Middle Eastern dish, made of zucchini stuffed with cooked rice, lamb and spices with a tomato-based sauce

Change up your breakfast

Try a Scottish oatmeal or bulgur with milk and a topping of fruit and nuts

Za'atar mixed with a little olive oil and spread on whole-wheat pita bread and topped with tomato, olives, cucumber and mint

Blend a smoothie up with yogurt or buttermilk with tropical fruits like papaya or mango

Mix up your snacks

Try a fruit chutney with bread or cheese

Whole grain tortilla chips with guacamole

Raw veggies with hummus or tzatziki sauce

Watch the full video above to learn expert tips on how varying your food and diet, taking nods from other cultures, and meal planning can help you this month and beyond.

