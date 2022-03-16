Man arrested in sexually-charged attack on woman in Naples parking lot

NAPLES, Fla. – A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly attacking a woman in a parked U-Haul at a gas station in Naples.

Diego Dominguez, 42, a homeless man, is facing charges after the victim told deputies he attacked her while exposing himself at the Speedway gas station just after midnight, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the gas station at the corner of Goodlette Frank Road and Golden Gate Parkway around 12:15 a.m.

A woman told deputies she was resting in the U-haul during a road trip from Miami to Tennessee when she heard a knock on the driver’s side window.

In the 911 call, you can hear the woman begging for help, screaming “he’s trying to open my door, and knocking on my window!”

Listen to the full 911 call here:

The woman rolled down the window thinking someone needed help when Dominguez reached in and tried to pull her out of the vehicle, an arrest report states.

During the attack, Dominguez had his pants down and genitals exposed while fondling himself and screaming obscenities, deputies said.

The woman tried to close the window when Dominguez started pulling on the handle of the U-Haul trying to get inside. The victim tried to drive away but accidentally shifted into reverse. She called 911 and was eventually able to pull away from the scene, deputies said.

Deputies arrested Dominguez on the scene who told them he wanted to “intentionally disrespect the victim.”

He is facing charges of burglary with assault or battery, indecent exposure, and resisting arrest.

Dominguez made his first appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon. The judge set his bond at $100,000 for count 1, $25,000 for count 2, and $5,000 for count 3.

His arraignment hearing has been scheduled for April 11 at 8:15 a.m.