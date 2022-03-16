Law Enforcement Log

A major crackdown on drug dealing gangs saw almost 250 arrested in a single week and more than 100 vulnerable children and adults safeguarded, the Metropolitan Police said.As part of the force’s most recent County Lines Intensification Week in the seven days to 13 March, the Met seized 4kg of Class A drugs, 14kg Class B drugs, one firearm and two imitation firearms, and 56 knifes and weapons, it said.In addition, officers shut down 30 county lines gangs, seized more than £284,000 cash and 45 vehicles.Meanwhile, 25 referrals to the National Referral Mechanism were made, which assesses individuals as...

