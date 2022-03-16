Law Enforcement Log

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article9:11p.m. Dylan Kroupa cited for Driving after...

www.myalbertlea.com

WVNS

Law enforcement responds to shooting in Montcalm

MONTCALM, W.V. (WVNS) – At 2:51 PM today, March 14, 2022, a shooting was reported in Montcalm, in the area of Dogwood Hills Road. According to Mercer County dispatchers, WV State Police, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Bluefield Rescue, and a DNR crew are all on scene to respond to the shooting. First Sergeant McKenzie with […]
MONTCALM, WV
13 WHAM

Law enforcement warn of counterfeit pills

(WTVC/WHAM) Law enforcement agencies across the nation are warning about counterfeit pills that in some cases they are laced with fentanyl and are proving deadly. For mom Deborah Clark the grief over the loss of her son has not faded three years after his death. "All I remember is saying...
ROCHESTER, NY
Columbia Basin Herald

Police reform bill restores options to law enforcement

OLYMPIA - Law enforcement will soon have the authority to use force when detaining individuals and in other situations under legislation passed by the House on Friday. Kevin Fuhr, Moses Lake Police Chief, said last year’s reforms intended to address excessive force instead caused a spike in crime and limited police authority. Senate Bill 5919 stepbacks on the prior reforms making necessary adjustments.
MOSES LAKE, WA
WMBB

Man sets home on fire for attention

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) – A Parker man could be facing arson charges after allegedly setting a home on fire to get law enforcement’s attention. Police say Lance Johnson was trying to get them to come to his home since around 5 a.m. Then the Parker Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Ethlyn […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Lima News

Wapakoneta group backs law enforcement

WAPAKONETA — The proud mother of a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol felt helpless when all she could do was lend an ear as her son mentioned he and his fellow officers experienced a noticeable decline in respect for law enforcement during the last decade. Little did...
WAPAKONETA, OH
FOX Carolina

Law enforcement gather for fist bump Friday

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. Free Closet for medical supplies. Updated: 12 hours ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
JC Post

Crime Stoppers honors members of law enforcement

Many members of law enforcement community serving Junction City, Geary County, Fort Riley and Grandview Plaza gathered at the Milford Lake Conference Center Friday evening. The occasion was the 7th annual law enforcement banquet. The large audience in attendance enjoyed a good meal, heard from 1st District Congressman Tracey Mann...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WSAW

Rural fire departments struggle to find volunteers

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - We’ve told you before about the staffing struggles that full-time fire departments are facing, but for area rural departments, they’re seeing similar issues. In some ways, it’s a challenge for them to meet demand. Rural Fire Departments mostly rely on volunteers to...
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, March 10 - March 16

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

County lines drug gangs crackdown sees more than 200 arrested in a week

A major crackdown on drug dealing gangs saw almost 250 arrested in a single week and more than 100 vulnerable children and adults safeguarded, the Metropolitan Police said.As part of the force’s most recent County Lines Intensification Week in the seven days to 13 March, the Met seized 4kg of Class A drugs, 14kg Class B drugs, one firearm and two imitation firearms, and 56 knifes and weapons, it said.In addition, officers shut down 30 county lines gangs, seized more than £284,000 cash and 45 vehicles.Meanwhile, 25 referrals to the National Referral Mechanism were made, which assesses individuals as...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

18-year-old killed in Marblehead causeway crash

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The Marblehead community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old James Galante, who was killed in a crash early Friday. Police say Galante’s car went off the causeway at about 3 a.m. When police and fire crews arrived on the scene, the car was found about halfway down the causeway, on the harbor side, with extensive damage.
MARBLEHEAD, MA

