ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Walmart looks to hire 50,000 U.S. workers by April end- WSJ

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc is looking to hire around 50,000 workers in the United States by the end of next month as the U.S. retail giant expands its business in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Many of the new hires will fill roles at its stores, but the Sam's Club parent also plans on adding staff to new business areas such as health and wellness as well as advertising, the report added on.wsj.com/3CQwmp8, citing Walmart Chief People Officer Donna Morris.

Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

As of next month, there will be just 3 Kmarts left in the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kmart’s famous blue light is getting really, really dim. The once omnipresent retailer will see its number of U.S. locations drop to three next month, with...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#S Club#The Wall Street Journal
Joel Eisenberg

How Will Walmart’s New Business Changes Impact Their Consumers?

In-store Walmart shoppingCorporate.Walmart.com, for media purposes. This article is free of bias, and is based on accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article have been verified by outlets that are attributed below, including Corporate.Walmart.com, Shelley E. Kohan for Forbes.com, Doug McMillon (CEO of Walmart), and Amanda McDonald, Kristen Warfield, and Faye Brennan for EatThis.com.
MarketWatch

Walmart hosting a 'Black Friday-like' shopping event on Thursday for Walmart+ members

Walmart Inc. WMT, -1.43% has announced plans to host a shopping event on Thursday exclusively for Walmart+ members. Starting at noon ET, Walmart+ shoppers will get up to 40% off on a range of products, including gaming consoles like the XBox X and PlayStation 5. "The shopping event builds on the retailer's members-only experience during Black Friday, when Walmart+ members could shop all the great deals before anyone else," the company said in the announcement. Walmart+ costs $98 annually, or $12.95 per month, and offers members unlimited delivery service at no extra charge, savings and promotions and more. Walmart said on its earnings call last week that it is increasing capacity for delivery and pickup for Walmart+, but declined to share the number of subscribers. Walmart stock has slipped 0.5% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

The retail industry has been consumed by the idea of ordering a product in the morning and getting it at work or home in the afternoon because that could destroy one of the last advantages of the local mom and pop stores– urgency. Retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
TheStreet

Target Raises Pay, Putting Pressure on Amazon, Walmart

When it comes to retail jobs, the days of earning an hourly wage that's a joke for a person to actually live on are fast becoming a distant memory. Sure, if you want to stay in those dark ages, you can go work for one of the companies that seem to want to stay there. We won't name names, but you know who they are.
RETAIL
Fortune

Amazon, the killer of bookstores, now is closing all its retail book locations

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon.com Inc. is closing its physical bookstores, “Amazon 4-Star” locations and mall pop-up kiosks as the world’s largest online retailer narrows its brick-and-mortar push to the grocery sector.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Who Owned Whole Foods Before Amazon?

In 2017, Amazon acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. Who owned Whole Foods before Amazon, and did they profit from the Amazon acquisition?. Whole Foods was founded by John Mackey and his then-girlfriend Renee Lawson Hardy in 1978. The company, which started with an initial capital of $45,000, opened its first store, Safer Way Natural Foods, in Austin, Tex.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

366K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy