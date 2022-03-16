ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie says Ukrainian 'children will pay the highest price' if war doesn't end

By Melissa Roberto
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie issued a stark warning about how children will be most affected by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Jolie, who serves as special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), took to Instagram on Tuesday with a message about what's to come if the war doesn't come to...

