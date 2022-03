The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+. These teams are looking forward to a result more decisive than three weeks ago's. Villarreal and Juventus finished on equal footing with a 1-1 draw. That means the winner of this leg will advance. In the case of another tie, Villarreal wins if they score at least two goals (away goals rule), Juventus wins if the teams score less than one goal, and another score of exactly 1-1 will send the teams into extra time.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO