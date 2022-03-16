ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

2022 Fantasy Baseball: The BALC Draft Strategy

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01iewA_0egkjC2o00

This approach to roster building focuses on balance with an elite bat, a balanced hitter and an early edge in power and stolen bases.

This draft strategy is the one I play in most seasons when trying to win an overall championship. I’ll call it BALC. It focuses on drafting a balanced team, and I don’t want to get beat at the catcher position. Earlier in my fantasy career, I’ve tried to be balanced at the end of round three. The changing flow of the player inventory may lead to round four or round five before I roster my first three hitters, depending on my draft position.

MORE: 2022 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit

Ideally, I do like to have strength at least one middle infield position, but these options may be limited each year, and I can't force a player to stick to a plan. So here are the key pieces to start building your team:

Elite bat : I’m looking for a premium bat that will hit 3rd or 4th in the batting order. This player needs to offer plus power and batting average. Most of the time, this player comes from first base or outfield. 3B Alex Bregman appeared to be trending toward this piece to the puzzle after his 2018 and 2019 seasons, but his ADP slipped to 89 after two disappointing years.

Balanced player : The second piece to the puzzle is a high floor 20/20 player with a plus batting average. Sometimes this player is my first player drafted, and he may offer more power and speed. Most of these options will come from the outfield, but a fantasy team can gain a superior edge if this piece to the puzzle comes from a middle infield position. Fernando Tatis Jr., Ronald Acuna, and Luis Robert have the firepower to post 30/30 seasons. Tatis and Acuna may very well make a push toward a 40/40 season at some point in their career. I don’t put 3B Jose Ramirez as the same level despite owning the resume to support this player profile. He hits many fly balls, inviting a lower ceiling in batting average, and his speed could drop off quickly as he gets older.

Edge stolen bases with power : This is the most challenging piece to the puzzle to find, and a fantasy manager must be careful and not force this skill set. Carl Crawford and Jose Reyes were perfect players for this plan in the past. In 2021, Trea Turner was the ideal start for a team for me in 5-by-5 roto formats. All three of these players can steal plus bases and hit double-digit home runs. The key is getting enough power with plus stolen bases. This player ideally would be an asset in batting average. Adalberto Mondesi gets checkmarks for home runs and stolen bases, but his high volume of strikeouts invite batting average risk, and staying healthy has been a problem in his career.

Fantasy baseball rankings : Hitters | Pitchers

My first three hitter targets

My goal is to get as much power and speed with my first three or four batters. My target number is 75 home runs and 75 steals. By doing this, I set myself up for more outs at more positions later in the draft. I need to be flexible and understand the player pool with this style. I can't force a player just because I'm looking for a specific skill set. I'll adjust my plan if I need to take a different but higher skill earlier in the draft.

When a fantasy manager sits at the draft table, he must know what rounds to find the best players to fit this plan.

With this strategy, there's a good chance a drafter rosters an elite middle infielder, which will force him to a weaker first baseman or third baseman. Over the first five rounds, a roster will probably have a 1B, MI, and OF while building the foundation of their pitching staff, which forces you further down the food change at 3B (or 1B depending on your start).

Gaining edge at catcher

The catcher position is essential to this plan. With steals critical to this strategy, home runs may not be elite after selecting three or four hitters. Therefore, a fantasy manager can't cheat catchers unless he sees a reliable option or two later in the draft. The goal should be to invest in two catchers that combine for over 40 home runs, which tends to be problematic due to a weaker catching pool after the first tier of options come off the board. A drafter doesn't have to win the catcher position, but he can't afford to get negative stats from the position. Therefore, I will look to secure a catcher in the first 10 rounds in 15-team leagues in most seasons.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Fade early one-dimensional base stealers

In this theory, I will avoid a one-dimensional base stealer early. I feel like I can't take a zero from power from any position most of the time with this draft strategy. If I see a plus base stealer at the right price, I will keep an open mind, plus I can't overlook the changing values of players based on the ups and downs in power from season to season. In a year when power is down, there is more room for error by playing an empty power hitter with plus speed. However, the targets for home runs remain high, so the wrong roster construction could lead to a big hole in power.

Also, keep in mind that a late speed-only player with everyday at-bats makes sense as a base stealer in waiting. The key is to play the base stealer when he’s running. This type of player has value if drafted after building the core of your offense and the foundation of your pitching staff.

Foundation aces

It is easy for a fantasy manager to push pitching back early in drafts when he feels his team has weakness in home runs. The fourth offensive player is attractive in the first four rounds, but building a starting pitching base is extremely important to winning in fantasy baseball. The front-end starting pitching inventory has been more impactful in recent years compared to the steroid era. In this draft plan, a drafter must remember to compete in all 10 categories requiring a pitching foundation early in the draft.

The rounds in which a fantasy manager drafts their core starting pitchers will vary depending on league size and the talent of your competition. In home leagues with trading, fantasy teams will draft the top few arms early while pushing back the second-tier starters while almost relying on the previous season's draft flow to make the current draft decisions.

In the high-stakes market, pitching has become more critical in team building, especially with many drafters looking to build on the dual ace theory. In essence, the quality of bats from rounds four to six is much more attractive, making these trade-offs from hitters to pitchers early in drafts much easier.

Roster structure after 10 rounds

In the past, I've forced a weaker middle infielder inside of round 10. Going into most seasons, I will have these positions filled over the first 10 rounds: C, 1B, 3B, MI, OF, OF, SP, SP, SP, and CL.

In my first couple of years in the high-stakes market, I would come out of the first 10 rounds with only two starting pitchers because the pitching pool had more volatility. However, the overall starting pitching inventory is much more reliable in recent seasons, forcing a fantasy manager to adjust their game plan.

The lack of depth at the front of the closing pool makes a case to draft two starting pitchers and two closers after 10 rounds. By doing this, a fantasy manager hopes to avoid wasting roster spots on closers in waiting and hopefully save free agent dollars over the long baseball season.

I've cheated saves trying to add that extra bat or third reliable starting pitcher in the past. The chase for saves on the waiver wire can be a tiresome battle in the high-stakes market with no trading, so I will look to improve my decision-making in this area going forward.

Final thoughts

The main goal of this plan is to be balanced. I need to acquire the proper pieces to the puzzle early in a draft for this strategy to work best. Sometimes I must be creative in my plan when I’m not in the right seat at the draft table to start with the desired players.

After the first 10 draft picks, a fantasy manager should have the ability to adjust their plan to the current player flow.

This draft strategy is most successful when a drafter builds a foundation for all 10 categories. The stronger the base pieces, the higher level of success.

When I have failed with this plan, it is because I’ve waited too long to roster the thumper bat in my lineup; or I’ve focused too much on the speed early. It’s a fine line building a balanced team, and it is a lot harder than it looks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

More fantasy baseball coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Eric Hosmer’s reaction to Padres’ Luke Voit trade

The San Diego Padres just acquired first baseman Luke Voit from the New York Yankees. The Padres already have a first baseman in place in Eric Hosmer, which will only spark more trade rumors involving the veteran. However, new Padres manager Bob Melvin says Voit will primarily be the designated...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Luis Robert
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Drafts#Balc
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Raiders trying to sign ex-Defensive Player of the Year

The Las Vegas Raiders shelled out an enormous amount of money after they acquired Davante Adams in a trade on Thursday, and they are looking to spend a lot more. The Raiders are making a strong push to sign star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to multiple reports. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal says it “won’t be for lack of trying” if the Raiders don’t sign Gilmore.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

"He has this swagger": Paige Spiranac reveals her pick to win 2022 Masters

Paige Spiranac says she is picking Cameron Smith to win The Masters and claims there would be nothing better than watching him have the green jacket placed on his shoulders as he rocks his "p--n stache and mullet". Australian Smith picked up his second win of the season at The...
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

56K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy