Is THIS the best of Britain? From street events in Luton and Hull, 'grow your own food' shows and an art exhibition on a disused oil rig in Weston-super-Mare... UK's £120m 'festival of Brexit' is blasted by MPs for 'lacking vision'

By Katie Weston For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Britain's £120million 'Festival of Brexit' has been blasted for 'lacking vision' and called an 'irresponsible use of public money' in a scathing report by a committee of MPs.

Formerly given the title when it was unveiled in 2018, the government-funded project was coined as a way of championing Britain's decision to leave the EU.

The national event, since renamed 'Unboxed: Creativity in the UK', was launched in Paisley, Scotland, last week and runs until October this year.

It will host 10 'creative' programmes across the UK, including a 'grow your own' food initiative in Scotland, an art exhibition dubbed 'see monster' on a disused oil rig in Weston-super-Mare, and open-air live shows in Luton and Hull.

Unboxed's Galwad project, based in Wales, is set in a dystopian 2052 future that uses futuristic streets as a backdrop to live performances and television dramas.

But the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee has slammed the plans, saying they are a 'prime illustration of an event with aims that have been vague from the start'.

The MPs wrote: 'The desire for it to seemingly cater to everyone, everywhere, is a recipe for failure and investing £120m in something when the Government, by their own admission, 'did not know what it was' is an irresponsible use of public money.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUfxi_0egkj44F00
Britain's £120million  'Unboxed', formerly called the 'Festival of Brexit', has been blasted for 'lacking vision' and called an 'irresponsible use of public money'. Pictured: the event's 'grow your own food' initiative in Scotland 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Jla7_0egkj44F00
The national event, since renamed 'Unboxed: Creativity in the UK', was launched in Paisley, Scotland, last week and runs until October this year. Pictured: The 'See Monster' exhibition on a disused oil rig in Weston-super-Mare. 

DCMS Committee Chair, Julian Knight, said: 'The Unboxed festival acts as a prime illustration of an event with aims that have been vague from the start.

'That it took three years to come up with a rather nebulous name, which will mean little to the few that are even aware of its existence, does not bode well for its chances of delivering a true lasting legacy.'

He added: 'Such a muddled approach is a sure-fire recipe for failure and we have no confidence that it can meet its ambitious targets for engagement or deliver a return on the substantial investment from the public coffers.'

The project was renamed after its chief creative director Martin Green shared his vision of orchestrating an 'original, open and optimistic' party.

He said at the time that, although 'Unboxed' makes no clear reference to Brexit, the commissions 'explore ideas that will define our futures'.

Commenting on the latest findings, Mr Green said: 'Unboxed is an ambitious programme of ten free major multi-site and digital creative projects designed to bring people together in a UK-wide celebration of creativity, delivered in partnership with the four nations of the UK.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HseBP_0egkj44F00
The 'Tour de Moon' event, described as a 'cosmic journey into the possibilities of tomorrow: live shows, nightlife, digital experiences and more created in collaboration with the Moon'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqtmf_0egkj44F00
'Storytrails', consisting of AR and VR shows hosted at local libraries, which are described as a 'deep dive into our collective history'

He continued: 'Unboxed opened in Paisley on March 1 with an overwhelmingly positive public response, underpinning a commitment to bring large-scale cultural programming to places often underserved.'

Former Prime Minister Theresa May gave the green light to plans to celebrate Britain's exit from the EU in 2019 - quickly gaining support with Conservative MPs across Parliament.

The scheme was dubbed the 'Festival of Brexit', with Jacob Rees-Mogg echoing similarities to the 1951 Festival of Britain.

Speaking last October, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: 'Next year we will celebrate creativity in all four corners of the UK in what is set to be a huge year for the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19E0js_0egkj44F00
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said last October: 'Everyone should have the opportunity to experience world-leading arts and culture no matter what their background or where they're from - and that's what Unboxed is all about'

'Everyone should have the opportunity to experience world-leading arts and culture no matter what their background or where they're from - and that's what Unboxed is all about.

'In 2022 we're also preparing to host the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and mark Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Together, these events will be at the heart of a year of celebration that will showcase the best of the UK to the world.'

A DCMS spokesperson said: 'We disagree with the committee's findings.

'The UK has a strong history of hosting incredible international events that deliver huge benefits for the nation, creating jobs and increasing investment in towns and cities across the country.

'2022 will be no different with Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Women's Euros, the Rugby League World Cup and UNBOXED bringing people together and leaving a strong legacy that will benefit communities for years to come.'

IN THIS ARTICLE
